Taylor Swift's Viral Pickleball Skirt Is Sold Out, But You Can Pre-Order It

Taylor Swift strikes again.

The popstar included a short clip of herself playing pickleball in her "Fortnight" challenge video, and after fans were done freaking out about the Kansas City Chiefs paddle she was playing with, they moved swiftly on to selling out the adorable lavender skirt she was wearing.

The skirt—well, really, skort—Swift was wearing came from pilates influencer and designer Cassey Ho's brand PopFlex. While it is sold out in that color, it's available for preorder, so you know what to do. Otherwise, if you're a little impatient, I've found some similar pieces you can purchase now.

Ho, who is known for her super successful Blogilates YouTube channel, took to Instagram to express her joy and bewilderment that Swift wore one of her designs via a reel.

"CANT MOVE CANT THINK ABSOLUTELY DEAD," she wrote. "MY IDOL MY INSPIRATION @taylorswift YOU MADE MY WILDEST DREAM COME TRUE TONIGHT AND I WILL NEVER EVER EVER FORGET APRIL 19, 2024."

She continued, "The @popflex_active digital lavender Pirouette Skort Taylor is wearing in her Fortnight video sold out tonight already, but don’t worry, you can pre-order! I’m trying to make more as fast as I can! (Other colors are available though!) Thank you @taylorswiftstyled for sharing - I DIED WHEN I SAW YOUR POST.

"Ok need to go to bed but still dying soooo ummmmmm gonna be up for a while"

In the video, Ho was visibly emotional and recounted how she's been a Taylor Swift fan since "Teardrops on My Guitar," with her music getting her through some of the hardest times in her life.

"So so deserved queen!!!!" commented model Iskra Lawrence.

Wholesome :)