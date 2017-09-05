Meghan Markle Breaks Silence on Prince Harry Romance: "We're Two People Who Are Really Happy and in Love"

Meghan Markle has been dating Prince Harry for about a year, and the couple have been notoriously private about their relationship—until now.

In an interview with Vanity Fair (via ET), the Suits star opens up and then some, saying dating Harry (who she refers to as her "boyfriend") comes with challenges. "It has its challenges, and it comes in waves—some days it can feel more challenging than others," she explains. "And right out of the gate it was surprising the way things changed. But I still have this support system all around me, and, of course, my boyfriend's support."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Most Popular

Meghan deals with all the public speculation about her relationship (when will they get married?!) by concentrating on her love for Harry: "I can tell you that at the end of the day I think it's really simple. We're two people who are really happy and in love," she says. "We were very quietly dating for about six months before it became news. And I was working during that whole time, and the only thing that changed was people's perception. Nothing about me changed. I'm still the same person that I am, and I've never defined myself by my relationship."

Meghan also reiterated that yes, she and Harry are very much in love: "We're in love. I'm sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time.. This is for us. It's part of what makes it so special, that it's just ours. But we're happy. Personally, I love a great love story."

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.