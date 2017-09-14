Selena Gomez Reveals She Had a Kidney Transplant Over the Summer

Selena Gomez has been extremely open about her battle with Lupus—but she just revealed that she had an under-the-radar kidney transplant this summer, thanks to the help of her best friend.

"I'm very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn't promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of," she explains in the Instagram below. "So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health."

Selena went on to thank her family and doctors, and gave her friend and fellow actor Francia Raisa a special shoutout for undertaking the huge physical and emotional task of donating a kidney:

"There aren't words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made."

Huge love to Selena.

