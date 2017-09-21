Breaking News!

People Are Pissed About the Dress Melania Trump Wore During Her U.N. Speech

Another out of touch fashion decision.

Melania Trump gave a U.N. speech about bullying on Wednesday night—and for some reason chose to pair quotes like "no child should ever feel hungry" with a $2,950 Delpozo dress.

"No child should ever feel hungry, stalked, frightened, terrorized, bullied, isolated or afraid, with nowhere to turn," Melania said. "We must teach each child the values of empathy...kindness, mindfulness, integrity, and leadership which can only be taught by example."

First of all, it would also be great for Donald Trump to listen to his wife and pick up a few of these values. Kindness, empathy, and leadership go a long way! Second of all, this isn't the first time the First Lady has been criticized for her expensive taste—though Twitter was particularly pissed off this time around.

There were people who called out the irony of her comments:

Then there were the people who were upset about the dress itself:

And then there were the people who were borderline mean about the dress, despite the entire theme of her talk being anti-bullying:

To quote our resident fashion writer Chelsea Peng, "when you're elected by the people, maybe you ought to think a bit more carefully about dressing for them."

