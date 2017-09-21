People Are Pissed About the Dress Melania Trump Wore During Her U.N. Speech

Melania Trump gave a U.N. speech about bullying on Wednesday night—and for some reason chose to pair quotes like "no child should ever feel hungry" with a $2,950 Delpozo dress.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

"No child should ever feel hungry, stalked, frightened, terrorized, bullied, isolated or afraid, with nowhere to turn," Melania said. "We must teach each child the values of empathy...kindness, mindfulness, integrity, and leadership which can only be taught by example."

First of all, it would also be great for Donald Trump to listen to his wife and pick up a few of these values. Kindness, empathy, and leadership go a long way! Second of all, this isn't the first time the First Lady has been criticized for her expensive taste—though Twitter was particularly pissed off this time around.

Most Popular

There were people who called out the irony of her comments:

Melania Trump, wearing a pink Delpozo designer dress worth thousands, says, "No child should ever feel hungry..."#hypocrisy #letthemeatcake https://t.co/VFIADn7yw5 — Anne Ω🌴 (@relevanne) September 20, 2017

The dress Melania Trump wore during her anti-bullying speech was puffy because it was stuffed with irony. pic.twitter.com/S9rwlJlva8 — The Incredible Sulk (@TurnUp_TheTweet) September 20, 2017

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Then there were the people who were upset about the dress itself:

Melania wearing a pink Snuggie as she struggles through a TelePrompter speech at the #UNGA is just too much to take. — Face of Resistance (@TheBlueApe) September 20, 2017