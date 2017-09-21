Gwen Stefani Stepped Out in the Most Hilarious Blake Shelton Themed Sneakers

While the rest of your favorite celebrity couples put up deuces, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are still going strong. So strong, in fact, that for reasons no one will ever fully understand, Gwen Stefani had a customized pair of Vans made that feature her boyfriend's face. And not, like, cute small photos of his face in a pattern. Just one truly giant picture, right on top.

Snapchat

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The only appropriate response to this is ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.

And yes, she wore these in public because you only live life once, so might as well make the most of it and rock shoes with your boyfriend's mug on them.

Finaly together #gwenstefani #blakeshelton #gwenandblake #blakeandgwen #shefani #celebritycouple #couplesgoal A post shared by gwenstefanipr (@gwenstefanipr) on Sep 20, 2017 at 4:06pm PDT

Most Popular

The couple got together after meeting on The Voice, where America got to watch an entire season of their flirtation and sexual tension unfold. Clearly, they're truly, madly, deeply in love.

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.