Gwen Stefani Stepped Out in the Most Hilarious Blake Shelton Themed Sneakers

Getty

While the rest of your favorite celebrity couples put up deuces, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are still going strong. So strong, in fact, that for reasons no one will ever fully understand, Gwen Stefani had a customized pair of Vans made that feature her boyfriend's face. And not, like, cute small photos of his face in a pattern. Just one truly giant picture, right on top.

Snapchat
The only appropriate response to this is ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.

And yes, she wore these in public because you only live life once, so might as well make the most of it and rock shoes with your boyfriend's mug on them.

Finaly together #gwenstefani #blakeshelton #gwenandblake #blakeandgwen #shefani #celebritycouple #couplesgoal

A post shared by gwenstefanipr (@gwenstefanipr) on

The couple got together after meeting on The Voice, where America got to watch an entire season of their flirtation and sexual tension unfold. Clearly, they're truly, madly, deeply in love.

