Kylie Jenner's Family Were Reportedly "Begging" Her to Protect Herself from Pregnancy

Kylie Jenner is reportedly pregnant with her first child at the age of just 20, and while the Kardashian family are remaining quiet about the subject, a source tells People that they've been concerned about Kylie's birth control methods since she was dating her ex-boyfriend Tyga.

"With Tyga, whenever things were good, Kylie said she wanted a baby," says a source. "Between spending lots of time with her nieces and nephews, and being around Tyga's son, she claimed she was ready. Her family would beg her to protect herself. They were very concerned...They still think Kylie is too young to have a baby."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

yesterday was cute. hope you had the happiest of birthdays Jordy. Love you forever ever and beyond.. A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 24, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

Most Popular

The source went on to explain that the Kardashian-Jenner family are worried Kylie might not understand what being a mom really means. "Kylie is very naive," the source says. "Spending time with other people's kids is obviously completely different than being a mom 24/7. Kylie of course has no idea about all the hard work and sleepless nights."

Another source explains that that Kylie has "always wanted to do her own thing despite what Kris says," though ultimately the momager is supportive of her daughter's decision.

FYI, Kylie is currently dating Travis Scott—who is said to be the father of her baby.

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.