Katy Perry Is Officially Hosting the MTV Video Music Awards This Year

It's official: Katy Perry will host this year's MTV Video Music Awards.

The singer, who's nominated for five VMAs this year—tied with The Weeknd for the second most nominations overall—confirmed the news on Twitter this afternoon. "I've been training with MTV in zero gravity, eating astronaut ice cream, and I'm on a group text with Buzz Aldrin and Neil deGrasse Tyson," Perry said in a statement. "Come August 27th, I'll be ready to be your MOONWOMAN! Brace for impact, kids."

You can also take this as probable confirmation that, while Taylor Swift is nominated alongside Zayn for 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever,' she may not be attending this year.

The full nominations for the 2017 VMAs were announced earlier this week, with a few major changes from the norm—most significantly gender categories were eliminated, just as they were at the MTV Movie & TV Awards earlier this year.

