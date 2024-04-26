Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Rehearsal Outfits Include All the Activewear I Want

On the promo circuit, Taylor Swift is deep in her gothic Tortured Poets Department fashion era. Behind the scenes, she's practicing for the next leg of her Eras Tour in the down-to-earth activewear my workout routine is missing.
Swift shared a YouTube short filled with clips from rehearsals for the next leg of her record-shattering tour on Thursday, April 25. In addition to glimpses at updated choreography and, potentially, new songs on the setlist, Swift showed a workout wardrobe packed with under-$100 finds. One clip shows her practicing in Nike sneakers and Free People joggers; in another, she twirls through her routine in a PopFlex skort set that's gone viral.
While I'm not on a grueling workout schedule like the world's biggest pop star, I can imagine these pieces becoming personal heroes for runs, walks, and yoga sessions. Ahead, I've broken down three outfits featured in the snippet of Swift's Eras Tour practice sessions. Leave the sleuthing for setlist updates to the other fans. Here, there are just IDs on activewear with thousands of five-star reviews (including Swift's, apparently).
The Tank Top and Joggers Outfit
Any Swiftie can tell you that their fearless leader loves Free People: She's consistently worn FP T-shirts, dresses, and sweaters in her street style over the years, including on trips to the studio to record The Tortured Poets Department. Now, we know she also prepares for the stage in her FP gear. One of the first clips in her rehearsal outfit montage show Swift in a casual pair of Free People joggers, layered with a tank top and a supportive sports bra. On her feet, she swaps her onstage custom Louboutins for a pair of Nike sneakers.
For those of us who aren't practicing for a three-and-a-half-hour performance, it's exactly the sort of low-key look that can work for yoga, breathwork, or a long walk. Forme's high-performance bra is also a cult-favorite, with more than 1,700 five-star reviews praising its failsafe support and comfortable-yet-strong fabric.
The Girly Sports Bra and Matching Skort Outfit
In her first round of promo for "Fortnight," The Tortured Poets Department's lead single, Swift shared a clip playing pickleball and wearing PopFlex's flouncy Pirouette skort. She brought the piece back with a matching, corseted sports bra for rehearsals in Thursday's video. The skort combines a coquette tiered skirt with flexible, breathable undershorts—and Swift's stamp of approval has caused orders to spike 600 percent, according to a rep for the brand. This is your sign to order your own set before they sell out.
The Sweatshirt and Skort Outfit
For segments of rehearsal that appear to feature new choreography (fans haven't seen those canes and hats before!), Swift dresses in a crewneck sweatshirt of unknown provenance and a black skort. The second piece is once again from PopFlex, proving that even newly-minted billionaires appreciate an under-$100 find.
Swift also let her inner sneakerhead out with this last rehearsal outfit. She's wearing the Ganni x New Balance 1906R sneaker, a collaboration that debuted on the Copenhagen Fashion Week runway for the Spring 2024 season and quickly sold out. (Select sizes are still in stock at Farfetch.)
Halie LeSavage is the senior news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes fashion and beauty stories. Her reporting has ranged from in-depth designer profiles to fashion week reviews and research-backed shopping guides. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held fashion writer and editor roles at Harper’s Bazaar, Morning Brew, and Glamour. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. You can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
