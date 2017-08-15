Breaking News!

Ikea Just Released Instructions on How to Make Your Own Jon Snow Cape

Using one of their rugs, obviously.

In case you somehow missed the hilarious news, Game of Thrones' costume designers have been casually outfitting Jon Snow in Ikea rugs this entire time. To quote designer Michele Clapton, "We take anything we can. We cut, and then we shaved them, and then we added strong leather straps, and breakdown which is like a religion on Game of Thrones."

Speculation has it that Jon is either rocking the Tejn or the Rens, but either way Ikea is very much here for it—and released instructions on how to make your own.

Legitimate question: How many other costumes on Game of Thrones are made out of random Ikea items? Is Cersei's black leather dress just a bunch of cut up Ikea bathmats?! Please analyze the below trailer for Sunday's episode in search of sartorial clues:

