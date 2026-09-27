Jennifer Lopez is currently at Milan Fashion Week, where she's attended multiple Dolce and Gabbana shows. After debuting a menswear-inspired velvet suit—complete with a — Peaky Blinders-esque flat cap J.Lo swapped her tailored look for literal underwear.
On September 26, the
star was photographed arriving at the Dolce and Gabbana after-party in Milan wearing a lacy Office Romance lingerie slip dress.
Of course, Lopez is no stranger to the
naked dress trend and she seamlessly took the style to Milan. The floral lace slip dress was totally sheer, revealing her underwear underneath. She wore a sumptuous black fur coat over the top of her lingerie-inspired dress. Latest Videos From Marie Claire
Jennifer Lopez wearing a sheer lace slip dress in Milan.
(Image credit: Melanie Miller / BACKGRID)
For accessories, Lopez wore a suite of
emerald and diamond jewelry and carried a black satin clutch bag. She opted for a pair of strappy stiletto sandals for footwear.
Jennifer Lopez arriving at an after-party during Milan Fashion Week.
(Image credit: Melanie Miller / BACKGRID)
In case anyone was in doubt, the naked dress trend is very much alive and well. Just ask J.Lo.
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