Jennifer Lopez Takes the Naked Dress Trend to Milan Fashion Week in a Lacy Lingerie Slip

Underwear as party wear.

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Jennifer Lopez in Milan wearing a black lacy lingerie slip as a naked dress with a fur coat to attend a Dolce and Gabbana party
(Image credit: Melanie Miller / BACKGRID)
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Jennifer Lopez is currently at Milan Fashion Week, where she's attended multiple Dolce and Gabbana shows. After debuting a menswear-inspired velvet suit—complete with a Peaky Blinders-esque flat capJ.Lo swapped her tailored look for literal underwear.

On September 26, the Office Romance star was photographed arriving at the Dolce and Gabbana after-party in Milan wearing a lacy lingerie slip dress.

Of course, Lopez is no stranger to the naked dress trend and she seamlessly took the style to Milan. The floral lace slip dress was totally sheer, revealing her underwear underneath. She wore a sumptuous black fur coat over the top of her lingerie-inspired dress.

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Jennifer Lopez in Milan wearing a black lacy lingerie slip as a naked dress with a fur coat to attend a Dolce and Gabbana party

Jennifer Lopez wearing a sheer lace slip dress in Milan.

(Image credit: Melanie Miller / BACKGRID)

For accessories, Lopez wore a suite of emerald and diamond jewelry and carried a black satin clutch bag. She opted for a pair of strappy stiletto sandals for footwear.

Jennifer Lopez in Milan wearing a black lacy lingerie slip as a naked dress with a fur coat to attend a Dolce and Gabbana party

Jennifer Lopez arriving at an after-party during Milan Fashion Week.

(Image credit: Melanie Miller / BACKGRID)

In case anyone was in doubt, the naked dress trend is very much alive and well. Just ask J.Lo.

Shop Outfits Inspired by J.Lo

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.