One Royal Relative Is a "Huge Asset" to King Charles and Demonstrates the "Gold Standard of Royal Duty" Amidst Recent Scandals

They're "serious about work, but never afraid to show their personality."

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British Royal Family stand on the Buckingham Palace balcony, which is lined with celebratory red decorative fabric
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Following Queen Elizabeth II's death on September 8, 2022, King Charles became the new British monarch. Since then, the new King has been refining the Royal Family, which includes finding a royal relative who is a "huge asset."

In a new article, the Daily Mail revealed that Prince Edward's wife, Duchess Sophie, has become one of King Charles's most important relatives.

The publication noted that Sophie has proven to be "serious about her work, but never afraid to show her personality," which they dubbed "a Sophie trademark."

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The Daily Mail's royal editor, Rebecca English, shared, "Over the years Sophie has quietly set about cultivating a group of charitable patronages that she feels strongly about and, as a result, her personal passion shines through."

English continued, "The issue of sexual violence is something she has learnt more about during the course of her official travels and has led her to becoming a passionate advocate against it on the world stage."

Duchess Sophie wearing a white dress with a rainbow pattern

"Over the years Sophie has quietly set about cultivating a group of charitable patronages that she feels strongly about."

(Image credit: Alamy)

Meanwhile, former royal aide Alisa Anderson-Cole told the publication, "While all the drama is going on...the Duchess of Edinburgh is putting duty before self, representing the U.K. on a solo visit to Zambia."

Per Anderson-Cole, "Typically, steadfast and unwavering in her support of the charities close to her heart...She is not afraid to show her fun side while promoting incredibly important issues like gender equality, education, and nature."

As the former royal aide explained, "Once again she has proved what a huge asset she is to The King and the monarchy."

Kate Middleton and Duchess Sophie wearing black coats and hats smiling on Remembrance Day

Sophie has proven to be "serious about her work, but never afraid to show her personality."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

According to English, "Members of the duchess's circle have also often told me over the years about how much they value her friendship and loyalty."

It seems as though Duchess Sophie has proven herself to be an invaluable member of the Royal Family.

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.