The Daily Mail's royal editor, Rebecca English, shared, "Over the years Sophie has quietly set about cultivating a group of charitable patronages that she feels strongly about and, as a result, her personal passion shines through."
English continued, "The issue of sexual violence is something she has learnt more about during the course of her official travels and has led her to becoming a passionate advocate against it on the world stage."
Meanwhile, former royal aide Alisa Anderson-Cole told the publication, "While all the drama is going on...the Duchess of Edinburgh is putting duty before self, representing the U.K. on a solo visit to Zambia."
Per Anderson-Cole, "Typically, steadfast and unwavering in her support of the charities close to her heart...She is not afraid to show her fun side while promoting incredibly important issues like gender equality, education, and nature."
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As the former royal aide explained, "Once again she has proved what a huge asset she is to The King and the monarchy."
According to English, "Members of the duchess's circle have also often told me over the years about how much they value her friendship and loyalty."
It seems as though Duchess Sophie has proven herself to be an invaluable member of the Royal Family.