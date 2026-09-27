Hailey Bieber's Foolproof Fall Style Pairs the High-Vamp Mules Trend With Straight-Leg Jeans

The Rhode founder also just hopped on the espresso brunette hair trend.

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Hailey Bieber wears blue jeans with high-vamp mules and black cardigan while carrying an oversize black leather bag
(Image credit: Daily Stardust / BACKGRID)
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Hailey Bieber is known for her impeccable red carpet style, which includes a ton of archival pulls. But she's also a master of making casual trends look endlessly chic. For Fall 2026, the Rhode founder has signaled that high-vamp mules are the ideal transitional shoe.

Celebrities have been obsessed with the high-vamp trend throughout 2026, and Bieber's slipper mules provide the perfect addition as the weather gets colder. With a block heel and a subtle bow, the makeup moguls footwear can be dressed up or down, depending on the occasion.

Bieber—who is styled by Dani Michelle—paired her high-vamp mules with straight-leg blue jeans and a fringed cardigan.

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Hailey Bieber wears blue jeans with high-vamp mules and black cardigan while carrying an oversize black leather bag

Hailey Bieber wears blue jeans with high-vamp mules.

(Image credit: Daily Stardust / BACKGRID)

Bieber opted to complete her outfit with an oversized black leather tote bag and a pair of '90s-inspired sunglasses.

After debuting her espresso brunette hair shade earlier this month, the Rhode owner appears to be crafting a brand new style vision for fall.

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.