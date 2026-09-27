Hailey Bieber's Foolproof Fall Style Pairs the High-Vamp Mules Trend With Straight-Leg Jeans

Hailey Bieber is known for her impeccable
red carpet style, which includes a ton of archival pulls. But she's also a master of making casual trends look endlessly chic. For Fall 2026, the Rhode founder has signaled that high-vamp mules are the ideal transitional shoe.
Celebrities have been obsessed with the
high-vamp trend throughout 2026, and Bieber's slipper mules provide the perfect addition as the weather gets colder. With a block heel and a subtle bow, the makeup moguls footwear can be dressed up or down, depending on the occasion.
Bieber—who is styled by
Dani Michelle—paired her high-vamp mules with straight-leg blue jeans and a fringed cardigan. Latest Videos From Marie Claire
Hailey Bieber wears blue jeans with high-vamp mules.
(Image credit: Daily Stardust / BACKGRID)
Bieber opted to complete her outfit with an oversized black leather tote bag and a pair of '90s-inspired sunglasses.
After debuting her
espresso brunette hair shade earlier this month, the Rhode owner appears to be crafting a brand new style vision for fall. Shop Outfits Inspired by Hailey Bieber
Favorite Daughter
Cece 70mm Leather Mules
Maeve
Square-Toe Mule Heels
ZARA
Leather Heeled Mules
Free People
Stellar Mules
Mango
Heeled Mules in Black Patent
Nine West
Verra Mule Pumps
Maison de Sabre
Large Leather Snap Soft Tote Bag
The Sak
Los Feliz Bucket Hobo Leather Bag
BÉIS Travel
The East to West Tote in Black
Free People
We the Free Emery Winged Tote Bag
Dr. Martens
Maxi Overdrive Leather Tote Bag
STAUD
Maude North South Tote
Good American
Straight-Leg Ankle-Length Jeans
Free People
We the Free Luna Mid-Rise Straight Jeans
Uniqlo
Slim Straight Jeans
Banana Republic
Mid-Rise 90s Classic Jean
ZARA
Z1975 High Rise Regular Long Length Jeans
Wit & Wisdom
Sawyer Straight Leg Jeans
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