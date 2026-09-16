The September weather—with its mood swing-like forecast fluctuations that go from the high 50s to 80—is a true test of a New Yorker's styling skills. But each year, shirtdresses come to the transitional rescue. On September 15, Dakota Johnson's little black Toteme dress solved the pre-fall problem: easy to wear on its own, but also the perfect base layer once the autumn breeze is here to stay.
Johnson and her Verity co-star, Anne Hathaway, spent the 70-degree day promoting the film adaptation at a press junket in Manhattan. Johnson's first press tour 'fit traded the method dressing trend for all-black attire. Her stylist, Kate Young, paired Toteme's Everyday Dress with flip-flop wedges by the London-based label Jude, crystal-covered sunglasses, and a vintage Valentino Rockstud tote.
With its effortless crewneck, classic color, and day-to-night hemline, theactor's cap-sleeve T-shirt dress would fit in any fashion insider's fall wardrobe. It helps that it was designed by the Swedish brand beloved by It girls on NYC's and L.A.'s street style circuit.
Back in March 2025, Johnson also sported a black Toteme belt while filming Verity in NYC. Perhaps the brand will play a larger part in the psychological thriller. After all, it's already in both leading ladies' off-screen styles: Hathaway is a fan of the Curved Tank Top, having worn it on the first day of filming The Devil Wears Prada 2last summer.
Toteme
Curved Rib Tank
It's no surprise that Toteme earned a permanent spot in Johnson's cool-girl closet: She, too, adores a less-is-more look, whether she's on the screen, the red carpet, or on an errand run. To secure your own Johnson-supported, day-to-night staple for fall, shop the similarly understated T-shirt dresses below. And stay tuned to see if a timeless Toteme look plays a part in Verity, coming to theaters on Oct. 2.
Shop Black Everyday Dresses Inspired by Dakota Johnson
Gap
Cap-Sleeve Maxi Dress
Boden
Drape Jersey Crepe Maxi Dress-Black
Free People
Good Feels Cap-Sleeve Maxi Dress
Marcella
Alina Cap Sleeve A-Line Dress
Halogen
Dolman Sleeve Maxi Dress
Ralph Lauren
Pleated Jersey Boatneck Midi Dress
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.