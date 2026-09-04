Kendall Jenner Just Gave the Poncho an Unexpected After-Dark Makeover

Jenner's style series at the 2026 Venice Film Festival ended as quickly as it started: On September 4, two days after she arrived, the supermodel was spotted at the airport with one last street style look up her sleeve: Jenner wore an asymmetrical velvet poncho from Etro, which wouldn't have looked out of place on a night out.
The design's paisley print was as intricate as the floral embroidery on her gold Giorgio Armani gown the night prior. Meanwhile, the top's deep, borderline-black shade of indigo complemented the straight-leg, dark-wash denim.
While her top half was a throwback to the Y2K era, when ponchos were last trending, the bottom half was in line with one of fall's biggest denim trends, as seen on the runways of Zimmermann, Stella McCartney, Khaite, and more.
Etro
Burnout Velvet Poncho
To finish her vacation-turned-travel outfit, Jenner accessorized with sculptural witchy sunglasses (resembling one of Peggy Guggenheim's pairs), a rose-laden leather tote bag, and the same The Row Stella Slippers she arrived in. Since Jenner rarely leaves L.A. without the high-vamp flats trend in tow, why wouldn't she save them a spot in her Venice luggage?
The Row
Stella Ballerina Flat
While ponchos aren't necessarily swinging back into the fashion zeitgeist, cape-like pieces played a part in the Spring/Summer 2026 fashion shows of Khaite, Dior, and more. The flowy look debuted in various shades and proportions, ranging from a structured leather top with a trailing back at Balenciaga to a tiered, bow-tied topper at Valentino.
Take it from Jenner: If your going-out top collection only consists of tanks, bandeau tops, and baby tees, you're missing out. This fall, switch things up by shopping the Jenner-approved ponchos and dark-wash jeans below.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Shop Going-Out Tops and Denim Inspired by Kendall Jenner
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.