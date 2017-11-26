Today's Top Stories
Trump Now Claims the Voice on the Access Hollywood Tape Wasn’t His

Wait, what?!

Getty
Nov 26, 2017

In a wholly unsurprising turn of events, Donald Trump is allegedly now denying that the voice on the Access Hollywood tape is his.

A quick refresher—in October 2016, before the election, a tape of Trump in conversation with Access Hollywood host Billy Bush in 2005 was leaked. The cameras weren't filming, but Bush and Trump were still wearing microphones, and their candid, behind-the-scenes conversation was recorded. They both appeared to condone sexual assault in the audio, with Trump infamously saying the words "Grab them by the pussy" on tape.

Following the leak, Trump released a video apology, stating, "I said it, I was wrong, I apologize." He admitted to making the offensive remarks, and he apologized.

Now, according to the New York Times, Trump is allegedly backtracking on the validity of the Access Hollywood recording, despite the fact that the on-camera segment of his chat with Billy Bush is well publicized:

According to the New York Times:

He sees the calls for Mr. Moore to step aside as a version of the response to the now-famous “Access Hollywood” tape, in which he boasted about grabbing women’s genitalia, and the flood of groping accusations against him that followed soon after. He suggested to a senator earlier this year that it was not authentic, and repeated that claim to an adviser more recently. (In the hours after it was revealed in October 2016, Mr. Trump acknowledged that the voice was his, and he apologized.)

Basically, Trump is trying to deny that an actual recording of him in conversation is legitimate. While this is somewhat unsurprising, it's severely disappointing.

