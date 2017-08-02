Scaramucci Opens Up About Missing His Son's Birth and the Collapse of His Marriage: "It's Fine"

After a whirlwind 10 days, Anthony Scaramucci went from being appointed White House communications director to turning in his resignation. Now, in an interview with Vicky Ward in the Huffington Post, Scaramucci has reacted to his departure from the Trump administration, and told his side of the story about how his work affected his personal life.

Several unnamed sources told the Huffington Post that President Trump was initially amused by the profane New Yorker interview he gave, in which he trashed colleagues Reince Priebus and Steve Bannon. Scaramucci said he believed the interview was a "humorous" one that was off the record in "spirit," even though he didn't explicitly ask for it to be off the record.

Trump eventually changed his mind about the interview once he saw the negative backlash. According to one Huffington Post source, Scaramucci offered to resign earlier, and Trump turned him down but told him to "watch it" going forward. But by Monday, new chief of staff Gen. John Kelly asked him for his resignation. "The president told me he knows I have his back, but he has to try to tighten the ship," Scaramucci said.

Scaramucci also addressed the reports of his impending divorce with Deidre Ball and reports he wasn't present for the birth of his child. He took issue with how it was told; it turns out her due date wasn't until August 9, so he was traveling for work as usual. Once he found out she was giving birth, he says he found there was a no-fly-zone around Air Force One in West Virginia, so he physically couldn't get to her in time. But as of Tuesday morning, he still hasn't met his son, and he and a representative for Ball disagree as to why.

When asked directly about the collapse of his marriage, Scaramucci responded, "It's fine. I mean, what am I going to do?"

Longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone also told Ward that you never know who will be next on the chopping block. "The administration is like the French Revolution," he said. "You never know who will be beheaded next." But he predicts Scaramucci will still advise the president from outside the White House.

As for Scaramucci, he told Ward, "I am now going to go dark. Then I will reemerge. As me." He elaborated to TMZ: "I'm working on being the best person I can be, and I want Chief of Staff Kelly to have an unbelievable opportunity inside the White House." And as for those Dancing With the Stars casting rumors? "I don't know how to dance," he said.

