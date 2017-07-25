Paradox at Sea: My Week on a Weight-Loss Cruise

The brand is about to make a mint on Chi Flow. Where they're being offered on-land, classes cost $7 per session or $20 for a pack of four, a truly blissful number for anyone who's ever paid $35 for a single boutique fitness class. It also opens the door for Weight Watchers to expand into offerings like branded fitness gear or subscription videos.

Not a single attendee of my class—admittedly a self-selecting group who loves Weight Watchers enough to not only come on a week-long cruise but to wake up at sunrise for a branded workout—had a negative word to say about the hour we spent moving like a river. "I had tears in my eyes at the end," one comments during the post-class "sharing circle." Another came to the realization that she "wants freedom." But the real praise comes from a Cleveland group leader, who's on the cruise with a few of her members: "I felt like I was enjoying my body." It's a perfect quote for a commercial voice-over, perhaps because it's also the core of what any self-improvement program should be about.

Chi Flow isn't burning any calories, and leader Karmi Mattson tells me that's the point. "This comes from an encouraging, safe space," she says. In fact, members get upset when classes are too rigorous. Kiersten Mooney, founder of Green Monkey Yoga, also taught classes on board. I catch her second class, at the start of which she tells us will focus on ease, since she's "heard through the rumor mill" that her first session was too difficult. We spend the hour in a long meditation and a series of forward folds and downward dogs. I break a sweat, but then again the class did take place on the pool deck.

The shore excursions, meanwhile, pose a bit of a problem for me. Specific Weight Watchers outings aren't planned (you have to be strong enough to choose the fruit plate instead of the fried conch without any handholding), and as someone with a healthy, rational fear of the water that no one else seems to share, the existing options are limiting. We dock in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, George Town, Cayman Islands, Cozumel, Mexico, and Nassau, Bahamas, and most of the guided tours involve snorkeling, water slides, or another form of death-defying water sport. Even the excursion I end up choosing in Cozumel—a day at what I can only describe as a nature-themed amusement park—turns out to have a lazy river component in which guests strap on a life vest and float alongside strangers' bacteria through a "tropical paradise."

Back on the safety of the ship, I weigh my after-dinner options: watch Suicide Squad at the pool, listen to an ABBA tribute in the piano bar, or attend a WW-sponsored lecture entitled "Understanding the Opposite Sex: A Look at His and Her Brains." I choose the lecture. Jessica Porter, author of something called The MILF Diet, borrows heavily from neuropsychiatrist Louann Brizendine's books The Male Brain and The Female Brain to blame any relationship issues on our caveman minds. "No man wants me to sit and talk about my feelings," Porter instructs the room of mostly women. "He wants me to shake my boobs." When one of the few men in the room raises his hand to answer one of Porter's questions, she gives him the compliment that he "must have gone to husband school." She did acknowledge the existence of gray areas in gender and sexuality at the top of the lecture, if only to ignore them for the next 75 minutes. The tone is at odds with the more enlightened "wellness" programming I've gotten used to—we Weight Watchers cruisers deserve better advice than hold your tongue and shimmy.