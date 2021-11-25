Benefit Cosmetics' Site-Wide Black Friday Sale Is Finally Here

Looking to get your hands on the viral Roller Lash mascara? How about the POREfessional Face Primer? Benefit Cosmetics' Black Friday sale is here, and the savings are better than ever. The brand, known for its fun and instant beauty solutions, knows exactly what makeup lovers want—and now, you can get your hands on your favorite products, just in time for the holidays.

From November 21 through November 27, you'll get 30 percent off purchases sitewide and free shipping with the code FRIYAY. To celebrate Cyber Monday, Benefit is keeping the discounts rolling, with the same sale from November 28 through December 1.

Not sure where to start? Here are some of our favorite products, from mascaras to concealers, you’ll definitely want to shop this Black Friday.

The POREfessional Face Primer $13 View at Benefit Cosmetics LLC This oil-free primer visibly reduces the appearance of pores while creating a smooth base, ideal for makeup application on all skin tones. Its lightweight, translucent formula gently melts into the skin while the infused Vitamin E derivative works to fight off free radicals.

Roller Lash Curling Mascara $13 View at Benefit Cosmetics LLC 195 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ This cult-favorite mascara uses its Hook ‘n' Roll™ brush to separate and define lashes for an eye opening appearance. Its long-lasting formula stays in place for 12 hours and conditions lashes with an infusion of Vitamin B5 and serin.

Boi-ing Industrial Strength Concealer $22 View at Benefit Cosmetics LLC A little goes a long way with this creamy full coverage concealer. Apply to dark circles and blemishes and watch as they instantly cover up. Plus, its matte finish will prevent your skin from looking oily.

Hoola Matte Bronzer $30 View at Benefit Cosmetics LLC Achieve a sun-kissed look with Benefit’s Hoola bronzer. Available in four shades (fair to deep), this bronzer effortlessly blends into the skin to add both warmth and definition. Let’s not forget to mention it comes with a mini mirror and brush for application.