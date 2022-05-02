This DIY Honey and Turmeric Mask Is Your New Secret Weapon
Two ingredients, countless beauty powers.
Scroll through beauty Reddit for all of five seconds and you’ll come to the following conclusion: Turmeric and honey face masks are the glow-boosting, radiance restoring, most valued players in the DIY face mask game. Not only are the recipes pretty much foolproof, but the ingredients are affordable and the results are hard to ignore.
Between honey’s anti-inflammatory properties and turmeric’s brightening superpowers, it’s easy to see why at-home turmeric and honey face masks have been used for centuries. Here, we're breaking down why you should consider incorporating this mixture into your skincare routine, and sharing an at-home recipe that's easy as can be.
What Are the Benefits of a Honey and Turmeric Face Mask?
The reason this DIY mask delivers such insanely amazing results is twofold. First and foremost, the honey has natural anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties. “It’s an excellent at-home treatment for fungal infections, psoriasis, dry skin, and even burns,” says Dr. Joshua Zeichner, board-certified dermatologist and director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. Then the turmeric, which is loaded with antioxidants, comes into play. “Turmeric, on the other hand, has been evaluated in treating acne, brightening dark spots on the skin, and treating fine lines and wrinkles,” Dr. Zeichner adds.
While these ingredients will work for any skin type, Dr. Zeichner explains that it’s especially ideal for those with acne-prone skin as it can “calm inflammation, kill microorganisms on the skin, and fade dark spots.” That in mind, it’s always best to patch test a DIY concoction before committing to covering your whole face. Apply a tiny bit to your neck or under your ear, let it sit for 20 minutes, and wash it off. Then, wait 24 hours to see how your skin reacts.
DIY Honey Turmeric Face Mask Recipe
What You’ll Need
- ½ tsp of turmeric
- 1 tbsp of honey
- A few drops of milk or yogurt
- ½ tsp aloe vera (optional)
- 1 tsp rose water (optional)
- 1 tbsp squalane or almond oil (optional)
What to Do
Whipping up this at-home face mask is ridiculously simple. First, you’re going to want to mix the honey and turmeric together. Then, we recommend adding in some milk or yogurt to help prevent the turmeric from staining your skin. While that’s the baseline, feel free to add in aloe vera to soothe redness, squalane to ease irritation, or rose water for an extra boost of hydration. The proportions above should guide you, but there’s really no hard and fast recipe—it’s whatever works best for you.
Once your mixture is ready to go, apply a thin layer of the mask to clean, dry skin. Let it sit for 10 to 20 minutes and then rinse it off with warm water or a cleansing oil.
Chloe Metzger is the deputy beauty director at Cosmopolitan, obsessively writing about new makeup launches, the best hair products (curly girl here; whattup), and the skincare formulas that really work for every skin type (follow her on Instagram to see behind-the-scenes pics of that magazine life). She also has an unhealthy adoration for Tom Hanks and would like to please meet him one day, if you could arrange that. Thanks.
- Samantha Holender Beauty Editor
-
#ReadWithMC Reviews 'The Diamond Eye'
'I cannot stress enough—go pick up this book even if it doesn’t seem like your thing!'
By Kate Storey
-
What I Wear to Work: Sarah Flint
The shoe designer marries cherished vintage pieces with tailored classics.
By Sara Holzman
-
This Mutual Fund Firm Is Helping to Create a More Sustainable Future
Amy Domini and her firm, Domini Impact Investments LLC, are inspiring a greater and greener world—one investor at a time.
By Sponsored
-
20 Wild Met Gala Beauty Looks That Will 100 Percent Make Your Jaw Drop
Gold eyelashes, crystal wigs, and bedazzled eyebrows are just the start.
By Samantha Holender
-
What Is Slugging? The Benefits and Drawbacks, According to a Dermatologist
Read this before coating your face in Vaseline.
By Samantha Holender
-
How to Style Curtain Bangs: A Hairstylist-Approved Guide
Get your round brush ready.
By Tatjana Freund
-
Pat McGrath Is Dropping a *Dreamy* Skincare Product—and Naomi Campbell Is Already Obsessed
Mark your calendars for May 5, beauty lovers.
By Samantha Holender
-
A Dermatologist's Guide to Accutane
What to know about Isotretinoin, a.k.a. Accutane, if you’re struggling with severe acne.
By Samantha Holender
-
The Best 25 Spring Nail Colors for a Warm Weather Upgrade
No boring neutrals allowed in 2022.
By Hannah Morrill
-
Worth It: RéVive’s Moisturizing Renewal Day Cream
The day cream that will erase the winter duldrums from your face.
By Samantha Holender
-
Microcurrent Facial Devices: The Expert Guide
Like exercise for your face—but do they work?
By Tatjana Freund