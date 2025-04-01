Let me get right to the point: I hate mornings. Somehow, revenge bedtime procrastination has become my norm because I simply have to scroll through TikTok, plan my next fun makeup look, and ponder the mysteries of the universe (is the sun really hurling us through space?), all from the comfort of my bed—the same bed I should be asleep in so I can function like a normal human the next day. Because of this, I've had to curate a morning routine that's quick, efficient, and just effective enough to get me out the door while addressing my acne-prone skin. And honestly? I think I've nailed it.

Not only have I figured out my skincare routine , but my shower and vitamin rituals have leveled up too—so much so that I almost feel like a real, functioning adult. All jokes aside, my morning routine has become essential to looking and feeling my best, and thanks to my job, I've picked up some of the best hacks along the way. (Beauty Director Hannah Baxter’s moisturizer hack? Senior Beauty Editor Samantha Holender’s body-scrub technique? Yeah, that’s the kind of knowledge I have access to every day.)

Between all the self-testing and endless tips from my beauty expert coworkers, I've crafted a routine that's perfect for addressing oil and acne, with products that mitigate dryness and irritation. Keep reading for the step-by-step guide that has made my morning routine a little less chaotic, and my skin a lot clearer.

I usually wake up to one of my cats literally flinging themselves against my husband's and my bedroom door, demanding breakfast. After that’s all squared away, I grab my vitamins and head to the bathroom to start getting ready for the day.

NOW Foods Vitamin D-3 400iu, 180 Softgels (pack of 3) $16.10 at Amazon I don’t drink coffee, but I'm always tired —so I’ve had to find a way to avoid feeling like a full-on zombie by midday. I've noticed a stark difference in my energy levels when I skip my vitamin D, but since I usually take the maximum-strength ones, I sometimes worry about overdoing it. To build a daily habit while keeping my levels balanced, I switched to NOW Supplements Vitamin D-3 400 IU. (This is around the recommended dosage that an adult woman should be taking per day.) Wonderfeel Wonderfeel Youngr Nmn $88 at Wonderfeel In that same vein, I also take this Wonderfeel Youngr NMN supplement for an additional source of energy and to increase my focus throughout the day. Nature's Bounty Iron 65mg $5.45 at Amazon This year has also forced me to become much better at taking my iron pills. And please, don’t skimp on this, especially if you’re someone who has a very heavy menstrual cycle . Skip the nausea and dizziness and just take your iron, trust me.

Cleanliness Is Close to Godliness

Once the cats are fed, I've taken my vitamins, and I've packed my bag, I head to the bathroom. Some days, I’m a night shower-lover, and others, I’m a morning gal. For the most part, both routines look the exact same, with a few tweaks.

Therabody Theraface Depuffing Wand for Under Eye Bags & Dark Circles $149 at Sephora Whether I wake up puffy or have just gotten some fresh lip or under eye-filler , the Therabody Depuffing Wand for Under Eye Bags & Dark Circles is one of my favorite beauty tools on the market. It has both cold and heat therapy to help calm any inflammation. A few swipes around my face and I feel good as new and ready for the day. Quip Ultra Next Generation Smart Toothbrush $101.99 at Amazon I’ve been having a bit of a love affair with this toothbrush, after a long run with Oral B for years prior. It’s super sleek and takes up barely any space at all on my small New York City counter, so I don’t have to store it in an entirely different room of the house. Salt & Stone Saffron & Cedar Body Wash With Niacinamide + Probiotics $36 at Sephora I firmly believe that a body wash can have the ability to make your shower routine into a sensorial experience. This one from Salt and Stone smells delightfully opulent, and the actual formula of the soap feels silky smooth as it glides across my skin. I’ve been obsessed with it, and it's a great way to make my morning feel just a little more luxe. PoshEra Effortless Shave Kit $69.99 at Poshera Speaking of smooth, the hair on my body grows like weeds so I have to stay on top of hair removal , especially as the warmer months approach. This shaver from PoshEra features an extra-long handle as well as both three and five-foil shave heads. This makes shaving super quick and easy, sans any knicks or back aches from bending down for too long. Josie Maran Golden Hour Firming Body Butter $36 at Sephora I’m one of those people who feel completely icky if my body lotion is too oily and tacky, but this one from Josie Maran is a game-changer. It’s thick and creamy but sinks into the skin quickly, without any leftover residue that makes me want to shower all over again. The newest scent, Golden Hour, complements my perfume, so I love to layer the two. Blanc and Noire Skincare Whipped Raspberry Nourishing Body Oil Inspired by Minnie Mouse $18.99 at Blanc and Noire I believe that a fragrance routine can start in the shower. This means that the body products that are used prior to the perfume can be just as important as the scent itself. I’ve been recently topping my body care off with this body oil from the brand Blac and Noire Skincare. It’s sweet and slightly musky and meshes perfectly with my signature scent profile.

Skin Care for the Acne Girls

My skincare routine primarily consists of prescribed actives (Winlevi in the morning to help with my hormonal acne and Tretinoin at night), but two products are non-negotiable for me.

Indie Lee Co Q10 Toner $38 at Revolve I have been using this facial toner for years and continue to come back to it no matter how often I stray. It doesn’t irritate my skin or cause any breakouts, and there aren't any active exfoliating properties that can potentially clash with the rest of my routine. I lovingly refer to it as my favorite “do nothing” toner because all it does is hydrate the skin. This helps mitigate any dryness the harsher acne products in my routine can cause. Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun SPF 50 $18.99 at Amazon This sunscreen is one of the most cosmetically elegant formulas that I’ve ever used. It’s lightweight, sinks into the skin like water, and leaves behind no white cast, the most important part to consider when I’m basically slapping it on and rushing through the door. I need to have a certain level of trust in my sunscreens, and this one has yet to let me down.

Smelling Good Is a Lifestyle

I always say that I don’t have a signature scent, however, I do have a signature scent profile, and numerous fragrances fit the bill.

Matiere Premiere Crystal Saffron Eau De Parfum $220 at Neiman Marcus This is a perfume that my husband and I fight over, it's truly so versatile. The notes consist of musk, saffron, ambroxan—all typical scent profiles found in many of my go-to fragrances. It’s perfect for layering with other perfumes in my collection but also stands out on its own. Commodity Gold $150 at Sephora I have been testing this perfume for about one year, so I can confidently say that this is the best skin scent on the market. Iso E Super, sandalwood, and vanilla combine to create a perfume that smells clean, musky, and perfectly unisex. (If you could bottle up my all-time favorite scent, it’d be this.)

Barely-There Makeup

As much as I love makeup (I am a beauty writer, after all), most days, I have to skip it due to time. However, when I have a few spare minutes, I brush a few coats of gel through my brow hairs, dab on a bit of concealer, and brush on a bit of bronzer. A hydrating lip balm finishes the look for me.

Got2B Glued Brows & Edges Gel $5.94 at Amazon I have been using this brow gel religiously since it came out and I love it as much today as I did back then. It keeps my eyebrow hairs perfectly in place without any flaking throughout the day. It also amps up the volume, meaning I get to skip pomades and powder. Westman Atelier Vital Skincare Brightening Concealer With Hyaluronic Acid $48 at Sephora This Westman Atelier concealer in T4 is the perfect shade for my skin tone—truly, It’s not often that I get a match that’s this good. It's super simple to use, I just dab a few dots under my eyes, tap it out with my fingers or a brush and keep it moving. Kosas Cloud Set Loose Translucent Talc-Free Setting + Blurring Powder $38 at Sephora This loose powder from Kosas is so gorgeous under the eyes, it caught me by surprise. I’ve been using it since it came out a few weeks ago, and the shade peachy almost acts like a color corrector as well as an under-eye setting powder. It adds the smallest hint of brightness that makes me look refreshed and awake, which again, is deeply important for the chronically fatigued (me). MAC Skinfinish Sunstruck Matte Bronzer Powder $35 at Ulta This formula from MAC is one of the best bronzers on the market, and in my opinion, it’s criminally underrated. The shade Matte Deep Golden is the perfect neutral tone that makes me look naturally toasty—not burned by the sun. Marin Skincare Lip Treatment $19.99 at Marin One of my favorite lip balms is from the brand Marin. It is deeply soothing and hydrating, but not too sticky or tacky, which makes it perfect for daily wear. I usually stick with the clear version, but they recently came out with a tinted edition that’s already made its way to my makeup bag.