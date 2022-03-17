Oh, face masks, let us count the ways we love thee: 1. in sheet form, 2. in K-beauty form, 3. in clay form—and now we're adding 4. in DIY form, because, let's be honest, we're sometimes lazy. Really lazy. And we don't have the desire (or the money) to run to the drugstore every week for new face masks. In a perfect world, we would all be given the celebrity-favorite LED light therapy masks to wear while chilling on the couch all day, but the universe has other plans for us. For us mere mortals, a homemade face mask is one of the easiest ways to turn your bathroom into an at-home spa.

When you want to give your skin some TLC, but can't bring yourself to leave the vicinity of your humble abode, try these homemade mask recipes for glowing skin that come courtesy of food and skincare experts.

The Super Greens Mask

Fill a clean jar with a mixture of four tablespoons of greens powder blend, four tablespoons of kaolin clay, and four tablespoons of coconut milk powder.

When ready to use, scoop one tablespoon of the powder mixture into a small bowl.

Drizzle droplets of water over the mixture, and stir to activate the mask. Add water until the mixture has a creamy consistency.

Apply the mask to your skin and let sit for 15 minutes.

Remove with a soft cotton cloth and lukewarm water.

The Stress Relief Mask

In a blender, mix one tablespoon of oat powder, four tablespoons of chamomile powder, four tablespoons of kaolin clay, and one tablespoon of turmeric powder.

Store mixture in a labeled and dated jar.

When ready to use, scoop one tablespoon of the mixture into a small bowl and activate it by adding one tablespoon of full-fat plain yogurt and one tablespoon of raw, unfiltered honey. Stir the mixture until it reaches a creamy consistency.

Let the mask sit for a couple of minutes to allow the ingredients to activate and release nutrients. Add a few droplets of water at a time if the mixture becomes too thick.

Apply the mask to your face and let it sit for at least 15 minutes.

Wash off with a soft cloth and warm water.

The Juice Cleanse Mask

Mix two tablespoons of freeze-dried strawberry powder, two tablespoons of freeze-dried blueberry powder, and two tablespoons of coconut milk powder.

Add mixture to a tightly sealed container and store it in the freezer.

When ready to use, activate mask by adding a few droplets of water and stirring until the mixture has a creamy consistency.

Apply the mask to your skin for about 10 minutes.

Rinse with lukewarm water, then moisturize your face.

The Turmeric Brightening Mask

Less is more with this two-part anti-inflammatory-plus-brightening honey and turmeric mask. "I love using high quality local honey to wash my face and as a mask also. The more natural the better," says Bianca Valle, Certified Holistic Nutritionist in New York City.

Mix one teaspoon of turmeric and one tablespoon of honey to make a smooth orange blend.

Apply the mask mixture to your clean, dry face and leave for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse with lukewarm water then seal in the goodness with a moisturizer of choice.

The Moisturizing Avocado Mask

Mash one-quarter of a ripe avocado in a small bowl.

Add in one tablespoon of rolled oats or oat bran and one tablespoon of manuka or raw honey. Mash and mix until all components are blended well.

Apply the mask to your clean, dry face for 10 minutes.

Rinse with lukewarm water before following up with a moisturizer.

The Cocoa Dream Hydration Mask

There are three shining stars in this yummy, fully edible mask, and they all work wonders for your face. "Avocado is extremely hydrating, cocoa is an excellent skin-soothing antioxidant, and honey is antibacterial and anti-inflammatory," says Holly Monson, spa manager at Ocean Pearl Spa in California.

Mash one-quarter of an avocado in a small bowl.

Stir in one tablespoon cocoa powder and one tablespoon honey, mashing and mixing well.

Apply the mask to your clean, dry skin for 10 minutes.

Wash off with warm water, then moisturize as per usual.

The Nourishing Honey Mask

"Honey is a natural antibacterial, which makes it a perfect base for acne-fighting masks," says Lily Kunin, the creator of Clean Food Dirty City and author of the plant-based cookbook Good Clean Food. "Nutritional yeast is also excellent for treating acne, as it's rich in B-vitamins that help calm the skin barrier, especially if you're breaking out around your period."

Brew one cup of chamomile tea with two tea bags and let cool completely.

In a tiny bowl, stir together one tablespoon of manuka or raw honey, and one teaspoon of nutritional yeast.

Add just enough chamomile tea to the bowl to create a thicker paste that's still runny enough to spread across your skin, but not too watery.

Apply a thin layer to your face and let sit for 20 minutes.

Rinse off and pat dry. Moisturize afterward!

The Organic Banana Face Mask

"This tropical face mask will give your skin such a health, natural-looking glow, and it's also designed to be gentle enough on all skin types," says Sharōn Ronen L.E., the founder and owner of Skin Haven Spa Studio & WellSpa in Australia.

Mash one-half of a banana in a bowl.

Mix in a tablespoon of orange juice and a tablespoon of honey.

Apply the mask to your face (lumps are totally fine!) and keep the mixture on for 15 minutes.

Rinse with lukewarm water and then moisturize.

The Breakfast Mask

"This breakfast-themed mask helps calm and mattify oily skin, thanks to its mix of soothing oatmeal and tightening egg yolks," says Ronen.

Combine one egg yolk, one tablespoon of honey, and one tablespoon of olive oil (yes, olive oil) with half a cup of oatmeal.

Stir well, then apply it to your face for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse with lukewarm water (make sure your drain is cool with oatmeal!) and then moisturize.

The Papaya Pigmentation Mask

"This mask is especially great for those who have hyperpigmentation, sun spots, and uneven skin tones," says Ronen.

Blend together two tablespoons of honey and a half-cup of mashed papaya.

Gently apply the mixture over your face for 15-20 minutes.

Wash it off and moisturize.

The Honey Citrus Mask

"This honey- and orange-based mask is the best quick fix to give dull skin a bright, pretty glow," says Ronen.

Combine three tablespoons of orange juice with a quarter-cup of honey.

Rub the mixture lightly over your face and then leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse with lukewarm water and, as always and forever, follow with a moisturizer.

The Buttery Hydration Mask

When in doubt, an exfoliating mask is always the answer, and Patel let us in on a two-part skin secret. The ingredients for this next mask can be found in your fridge, and will leave your face feeling oh-so-smooth.