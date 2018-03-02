Today's Top Stories
1
Stop Using Skincare Products That "Sorta Sting"
2
Doctors Rule Period Pain As Bad As Heart Attacks
3
Eating Disorders and the LGBTQ+ Community
4
Burberry Taps Riccardo Tisci as New Designer
5
The Spice Girls' Royal Wedding Playlist

Dear God, Someone Just Buzzed Bella Hadid's Ponytail in Half

It's like what we did to our Barbies when we were kids.

Getty Images

Remember when 12-year-old you had nightmares that the boy behind you in math class would hack off your ponytail with a pair of scissors? And then you'd wake up grabbing your hair, thanking everything that it wasn't real life? Yeah, well, your worst nightmare just came true for Bella Hadid—though, luckily, the haircut was totally on purpose.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Splash News

The 21-year-old model is currently walking the final shows for Paris Fashion Week, and, apparently, getting a new hair look, too. In an Instagram Story posted by celeb hairstylist Jen Atkin yesterday (who is responsible for virtually all of Hadid's hair changes), Atkin shows herself taking an electric razor and shaving off Hadid's ponytail in a clean, blunt line.

Obviously, it doesn't take much to cut a ponytail off—like, truly only five seconds. Hell, we could probably do it ourselves, now that we're older, if only we had any courage at all. Bella seems to love the new look, though, voguing for the camera in Atkin's next Insta story, before posting a bunch of back-view shots of her hair on her own Instagram Stories.

So does this mean we should all be chopping off our ponytails, because, fashun? Um, we'll let you know. To check out the haircut in action, keep reading, below!

Related Story
Cara Delevigne at Dior AW18
Cara Delevigne Got an Ear Modification

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Trending Beauty
Scientists Find the Cure for Shitty Selfies
Kim Kardashian Hated That Infamous Skin Treatment
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Nail Brows Are Here and We Are Not
Yes, Ashley Graham's Family Discusses Her "Bush"
A Disturbing 'Cinderella' Diet Is Going Viral
Kylie Jenner Launches Stormi-Inspired Makeup
Apparently, Everyone Wears Wigs on Game of Thrones
Fishtail Brows Are the Newest Instagram Trend
Vagina Wigs Just Made Their NYFW Debut
'Gym Kardashian' Is the Kim K Meme You Need to See