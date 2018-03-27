Today's Top Stories
What Is the Value of a Destroyed Embryo?
Tweets About Stormy Daniels' 60 Minutes Interview
prince-harry-meghan-markle-foot
Imaginary Pic of Meghan and Harry's Kids Is Scary
Virgil Abloh Joins Louis Vuitton
How Celebs Deleting Snapchat Can Kill the App

This 'Harry Potter' Hair Color Is The Only Thing I Need in My Life

10 points for Gryffindor.

Instagram/cryistalchaos

Guys, get your wands at the ready, because someone just created a Harry Potter-inspired hair color, and it's actually incredibly gorgeous.

The Gryffindor-inspired dye job was first spotted by Allure on Virginia-based hairstylist Crystal Casey's Instagram. Casey originally posted the experimental color earlier this March, but two days ago she revealed the lengthy process it took with a step-by-step tutorial.

“The color itself was inspired by Gryffindor from the Harry Potter movies, with my own twist, of course," Casey told Allure. The striking coloring is the result of mixing basic balayage with a color-melting technique, resulting in a checkered-like gradient. Even though the client's hair appears to have horizontal streaks of color, Casey actually painted the dye on vertically and diagonally to give the color more depth and dimension.

Let's be real, I know you're probably not about run to your hairstylist with this picture in hand, since the look isn't exactly the subtle balayage you've been obsessively pinning after.

But hey, I'll still get behind any movie-related hair inspo, especially when it allows me to nerd out over Harry Potter. Which is about 100 percent of the time.

⚡️GRYFFINDOR⚡️ Natural hair color isn’t something I post a lot of, nor are muted tones. I’ve been living 100% outside of my box lately trying to create palettes & placements that make me THE MOST uncomfortable. Things that I am not 100% certain of the outcome. I had an idea for this and when all was said & done it took me a minute to actually love it & appreciate my artwork. W͢H͢Y you ask? Bc I’m used to perfection. I want my placement and my styling to be perfect every👏🏻time 👏🏻 Hard lines are unpredictable, add that to trying to capture hair in motion & it becomes a million times more unpredictable. I’ve spent every day off for the last 3 weeks creating these kinds of looks, learning the placements & photographing them. I keep studying the images trying to see where I went wrong and what can be fixed to make it “perfect” but that’s the thing, art isn’t always perfect, and even if it’s perfect to you it may not be to someone else. Art is expression, it’s creative, it’s not a safe bet wrapped in a little bow. Art is your perception of perfect. Not what the industry standards are. ᏟᎾᏞᎾᎡ ᏌᏚᎬᎠ: @matrix #socolorcult . . . . . . . . . . . #btconeshot_vibrant18 #btconeshot_unconventionalcolor18 #behindthechair #cryistalchaos #olaplex #harrypotterhair #gryffindor #allure #americansalon #beautylaunchpad #cosmoprofbeauty #vbhair

A post shared by Virginia Beach Hairstylist (@cryistalchaos) on

