Kylie Jenner Gave Fans a Preview of Every Single Product in the Kourt x Kylie Collection

Kylie Jenner has teamed up with her oldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian, for a new collaboration for Kylie Cosmetics, Kourt x Kylie. The collection follows collaborations with sisters Khloé and Kim, so it wasn't exactly surprising when Kylie announced that she and Kourtney had teamed up for a line.

"So excited to announce the KOURT X KYLIE collaboration," Kylie wrote in a post on her grid. "This collection gives me so much lifeeeee!"

After several small teases, Kylie debuted a sneak peek at the entire collection on her Instagram Stories in honor of Kourt's 39th birthday. The Kourt x Kylie collection consists of three mini palettes and three lipsticks. Here's everything we know about the collection, per Kylie's in-depth Instagram Stories preview:

The packaging is neon and metallic—perfectly extra:

There are three "lippies":

The Blue Palette has four shadows in golds and bronzes:

The shimmery gold is called "1944":

The swatches look amazing, with or without flash:

The Pink Palette is full of shimmery metallics:

And it literally includes a shade called "Gluten Free":

The Green Palette contains bright red and deep, emerald green shades:

The red and green shades are called Mase and Matcha, respectively:

The lipsticks are called French Kiss, Minnie, and Rad:

French Kiss is a paler shade of pink, Minnie is a medium pink, and Rad is a bright red:

Kylie then personally modeled all three shades:

And she did using a filter that made her already-plump lips absurdly large, because why not?

Kourt x Kylie launches on April 24 and, when that happens, Kendall will be the only KarJenner sister without a Kylie Cosmetics collection of her very own.