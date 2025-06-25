Since Kim Kardashian launched her clothing label SKIMS in 2019, Italian designers have been flocking to collaborate. Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, and most recently, Roberto Cavalli have all brought their own Eurocore aesthetic to the brand's signature silhouettes.

On June 24, SKIMS announced its first collab of 2025. Spring-boarding off the success of the Dolce & Gabbana collection, the new Roberto Cavalli x SKIMS launch marks the return of Kardashian's swim line. The collab "blends Cavalli’s iconic prints with SKIMS’s signature swimwear," the brand stated in a press release.

"Unveiling such a luxurious collection with Roberto Cavalli is incredibly exciting," Kardashian said in the same statement. "I've always admired the brand’s exotic prints and bold energy, and bringing that vision to life through SKIMS Swim allowed us to create something truly unexpected and elevated." Together, the two brands "paired Cavalli’s most iconic prints with our signature swim silhouettes," Kardashian continued.

As always, Kardashian was cast as the leading lady in the corresponding campaign, photographed by Nadia Lee Cohen. The "cheeky retro fantasy" transported viewers to a Euro summer dreamscape, where Kardashian and her mom, Kris Jenner, coordinate in sleek feline swimwear.

Kim Kardashian modeled the SKIMS x Roberto Cavalli "Tiger Face" one-piece for the collab campaign. (Image credit: Skims)

The collection spotlights one-pieces, bikinis, cover-ups, and accessories in SKIMS's best-selling silhouettes. Each style is printed with one of several archival Cavalli prints, including: Fagianella, Light Zebra, and Tiger Face. The latter two play into the animal-print renaissance that's been co-signed by Miley Cyrus, Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Lawrence, and Kardashian herself. Fagianella, on the other hand, is floral in nature, featuring pink flowers on a baby blue background—a combo straight out of The White Lotus.

Prices are being kept under wraps pre-launch, but if it's anything like the D&G link-up, they'll start at $50 and stretch to three-figures. Sizes will range from XXS to 4X, one of SKIMS's longest-standing statutes.

Kris Jenner posed in head-to-toe zebra print, in a '70s-inspired sunroom. (Image credit: Skims)

Kim showcased the Fagianella print in a retro-looking bathroom. (Image credit: Skims)

SKIMS's Roberto Cavalli lineup will be available to shop on the SKIMS website and stores at 9 AM ET on June 27. It will also be shoppable at various pop-ups at select Roberto Cavalli boutiques and luxury retailers, like Printemps New York.

