Bella Hadid's 10-Pound Met Gala Veil Had to Be Sewn to Her Head

You know that feeling when you can't turn your head because there's a bejeweled hairpiece roughly the size of a large baby tied to your skull? Yeah, me either—but Bella Hadid does.

Yes, Hadid's dominatrix-y Met Gala lewk was finished off with a ridiculously long, 10-freakin'-pound veil that was so damn heavy, it had to be physically sewn into her twisted updo so it wouldn't fall off.

Hadid posted a close-up shot of the black-and-gold veil on her Instagram story last night, writing: "If anyone was wondering why I couldn't move it's because a legend by the name of @jenatkinhair sewed a whole entire 10 pounds veil to my head [sic]."

The model then posted another photo to her stories, writing, "*Tries to turn neck*," and "*Realizing how much weight is sewn to my hair*."

Dramatic headpieces were a huge trend on the Met Gala red carpet last night, probably because they paired well with the theme of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.

But even though the crowns, halos, and headpieces looked stellar on the red carpet, they didn't seem to last long—Hadid, along with a bunch of other celebrities, took off (or, uh, cut off) her veil for the actual party, most likely in an effort to prevent a neck injury. But props to you, Bella, for parading that heavy thing around the red carpet at all.