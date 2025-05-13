Bella Hadid Expertly Adapts to the Cannes Film Festival Dress Code in a Custom Saint Laurent Gown

It's the polar opposite of her 2024 look.

Bella Hadid attends the red carpet for the opening ceremony and &quot;Partir Un Jour&quot; (Leave One Day) screening at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 13, 2025 in Cannes, France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelsey Stiegman's avatar
By
published
in News

For most of the industry, the Met Gala is the single biggest fashion event of the year. For Bella Hadid, it's the Cannes Film Festival.

The supermodel has RSVPed "yes" to almost every single one for the past decade—skirting basically every other red carpet in the process. With seven years under her belt, Hadid has walked the Cannes red carpet more times than the Met steps.

As such, Hadid is largely responsible for the spectacle Cannes has become today. She constantly debuts couture designs throughout the weeklong festival and is typically the most naked person on the red carpet. That is, until this year, when the event announced a new dress code that forbids nudity on the red carpet. Clearly, Hadid took the directive heart.

Bella Hadid attends the red carpet for the opening ceremony and "Partir Un Jour" (Leave One Day) screening at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival

Bella Hadid attended the Cannes Film Festival's opening ceremony in a simple black gown.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On May 13, she made her grand entrance at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival opening ceremony, wearing an uncharacteristically demure gown. The model donned a minimalistic black dress custom-made for her by Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello.

While Hadid certainly abided by the dress code, her outfit was in no way modest. The number featured an asymmetrical neckline, a thigh-high slit, and an open back, which all stood to counteract the gown's inherent simplicity.

Bella Hadid attends the red carpet for the opening ceremony and "Partir Un Jour"

The Saint Laurent design featured a daring slit and open back.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hadid wore her new, French-girl blonde hair down and straight, tucking it behind one ear to show off a pair of gargantuan emerald earrings. Beyond that, the outfit's only other addition was a pair of sparkly YSL sandals.

Bella Hadid attends the red carpet for the opening ceremony and "Partir Un Jour"

Hadid kept her newly blonde hair straight and parted to the side.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The understated look was an obvious response to the Cannes Film Festival's request for "decency." In previous years, Hadid's outfits have been far more daring—which very well could have inspired this new change.

In 2024, she sported another Saint Laurent creation, which put her breasts on full display. Two years before that, Hadid went viral when she wore a Schiaparelli statement necklace in lieu of a top. Neither look would likely be allowed at this year's screenings.

Bella Hadid wearing a sheer trend dress at Cannes

In 2024, Hadid embraced the naked look on the same red carpet in a see-through midi dress.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bella Hadid attends the "Tre Piani (Three Floors)" screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 11, 2021 in Cannes, France.

Two years before, she covered herself only with a golden Schiaparelli necklace.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After arriving to Cannes in an all-white denim look the day before, it's anyone's guess what Hadid will wear next.

Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë KravitzDua LipaSelena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.

Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, CosmopolitanGlamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

