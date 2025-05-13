Bella Hadid Expertly Adapts to the Cannes Film Festival Dress Code in a Custom Saint Laurent Gown
It's the polar opposite of her 2024 look.
For most of the industry, the Met Gala is the single biggest fashion event of the year. For Bella Hadid, it's the Cannes Film Festival.
The supermodel has RSVPed "yes" to almost every single one for the past decade—skirting basically every other red carpet in the process. With seven years under her belt, Hadid has walked the Cannes red carpet more times than the Met steps.
As such, Hadid is largely responsible for the spectacle Cannes has become today. She constantly debuts couture designs throughout the weeklong festival and is typically the most naked person on the red carpet. That is, until this year, when the event announced a new dress code that forbids nudity on the red carpet. Clearly, Hadid took the directive heart.
On May 13, she made her grand entrance at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival opening ceremony, wearing an uncharacteristically demure gown. The model donned a minimalistic black dress custom-made for her by Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello.
While Hadid certainly abided by the dress code, her outfit was in no way modest. The number featured an asymmetrical neckline, a thigh-high slit, and an open back, which all stood to counteract the gown's inherent simplicity.
Hadid wore her new, French-girl blonde hair down and straight, tucking it behind one ear to show off a pair of gargantuan emerald earrings. Beyond that, the outfit's only other addition was a pair of sparkly YSL sandals.
The understated look was an obvious response to the Cannes Film Festival's request for "decency." In previous years, Hadid's outfits have been far more daring—which very well could have inspired this new change.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
In 2024, she sported another Saint Laurent creation, which put her breasts on full display. Two years before that, Hadid went viral when she wore a Schiaparelli statement necklace in lieu of a top. Neither look would likely be allowed at this year's screenings.
After arriving to Cannes in an all-white denim look the day before, it's anyone's guess what Hadid will wear next.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
The Best-Dressed Stars at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival (So Far)
Dress code restrictions aren't getting them down.
-
30 Self-Help Books to Read as a Form of Self-Care
Allow these titles to empower and inspire you.
-
Eva Longoria Flouts the New Cannes Dress Code in Nude Sequins
A clever loophole, indeed.
-
Kendall and Kylie Jenner Go Full Sister Mode at the Knicks Game in Matching Leather Pants and The Row Sandals
There are some things you never grow out of.
-
Ana de Armas Takes Louis Vuitton's $975 Ballet Sneakers for a Spin
The ballerina sneaker trend is back for an encore.
-
Bella Hadid's All-White Cannes Outfit Makes Me Want to Break Up With Patterns and Prints
I suddenly want to break up with patterns and prints.
-
Kaia Gerber Attends Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' Tour in Low-Rise Flare Jeans and an Asymmetrical Crop Top
She's doing her generation proud.
-
Jennifer Lopez Channels Taylor Swift's Style With a $278 Reformation Dress and Dior Bag on Mother's Day
Her take came coated with Dior accessories.
-
Jennifer Lawrence Styles Her Favorite $10 Mesh Slippers With a Luxe Loewe Duffle Bag
And she pairs them with a quadruple-digit bag.
-
Rihanna’s Literal Baguette Bag Takes "Let’s Get This Bread" to New Fashionable Heights
Why carry a Fendi one when a loaf of bread works just fine?
-
Selena Gomez Validates the Controversial Comfy Slipper Trend in an Easy No-Brainer Outfit
It's the epitome of a no-brainer look.