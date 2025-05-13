For most of the industry, the Met Gala is the single biggest fashion event of the year. For Bella Hadid, it's the Cannes Film Festival.

The supermodel has RSVPed "yes" to almost every single one for the past decade—skirting basically every other red carpet in the process. With seven years under her belt, Hadid has walked the Cannes red carpet more times than the Met steps.

As such, Hadid is largely responsible for the spectacle Cannes has become today. She constantly debuts couture designs throughout the weeklong festival and is typically the most naked person on the red carpet. That is, until this year, when the event announced a new dress code that forbids nudity on the red carpet. Clearly, Hadid took the directive heart.

Bella Hadid attended the Cannes Film Festival's opening ceremony in a simple black gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On May 13, she made her grand entrance at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival opening ceremony, wearing an uncharacteristically demure gown. The model donned a minimalistic black dress custom-made for her by Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello.

While Hadid certainly abided by the dress code, her outfit was in no way modest. The number featured an asymmetrical neckline, a thigh-high slit, and an open back, which all stood to counteract the gown's inherent simplicity.

The Saint Laurent design featured a daring slit and open back. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hadid wore her new, French-girl blonde hair down and straight, tucking it behind one ear to show off a pair of gargantuan emerald earrings. Beyond that, the outfit's only other addition was a pair of sparkly YSL sandals.

Hadid kept her newly blonde hair straight and parted to the side. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The understated look was an obvious response to the Cannes Film Festival's request for "decency." In previous years, Hadid's outfits have been far more daring—which very well could have inspired this new change.

In 2024, she sported another Saint Laurent creation, which put her breasts on full display. Two years before that, Hadid went viral when she wore a Schiaparelli statement necklace in lieu of a top. Neither look would likely be allowed at this year's screenings.

In 2024, Hadid embraced the naked look on the same red carpet in a see-through midi dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Two years before, she covered herself only with a golden Schiaparelli necklace. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After arriving to Cannes in an all-white denim look the day before, it's anyone's guess what Hadid will wear next.