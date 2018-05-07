Bella Hadid's Met Gala Dress Gives Off Dominatrix Vampire Vibes

Bella Hadid just appeared on the Met Gala red carpet looking divine—and rather dominatrixy:
She's wearing a patent leather corset bustier with a black skirt covered in crosses, and topped it all off with a leather jacket with big, dramatic sleeves that give off vampirey vibes. She also has some dramatic lace-up gloves and a dramatic, intricate veil.
The outfit makes sense for the theme celebrating Costume Institute’s new exhibit Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination curated by Andrew Bolton.
Twitter had strong feelings about it (as they always do!) and shared their reactions:
Last year Bella wore a sexy, very naked jumpsuit by Alexander Wang: