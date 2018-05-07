Beyonce Met Gala 2015
Today's Top Stories
1
The Most Scandalous Met Gala Dresses Ever
2
Rihanna Fans Have Vowed to Stop Shaving
3
'Westworld' Introduces Shogun World and Raj World
4
Don't Call Them Instagram Poets
5
The 21 Best Pairs of Sunglasses to Shop Right Now

Bella Hadid's Met Gala Dress Gives Off Dominatrix Vampire Vibes

Getty Images

Bella Hadid just appeared on the Met Gala red carpet looking divine—and rather dominatrixy:

Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Getty Images

She's wearing a patent leather corset bustier with a black skirt covered in crosses, and topped it all off with a leather jacket with big, dramatic sleeves that give off vampirey vibes. She also has some dramatic lace-up gloves and a dramatic, intricate veil.

The outfit makes sense for the theme celebrating Costume Institute’s new exhibit Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination curated by Andrew Bolton.

Twitter had strong feelings about it (as they always do!) and shared their reactions:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Last year Bella wore a sexy, very naked jumpsuit by Alexander Wang:

Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
Katy Perry Wore Full Angel Wings to the 2018 Met G
Rihanna Channeled the Pope at the Met Gala
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
 The Met Gala Gowns With Amazing Trains
Amal Clooney Met Gala 2018 Amal Clooney Wore a Dramatic Look to the Met Gala
All the Best Looks from the 2018 Met Gala
Rihanna Just Wore a Top From Her New Lingerie Line
What Will Prince Harry Wear for the Royal Wedding?
Alexis Bledel 2018 Glaad Awards
Best Looks from the 2018 GLAAD Media Awards
Kendall Jenner lingerie top
Kendall Jenner's Best Looks
Rihanna Breaks Every Rule