Bella Hadid's Met Gala Dress Gives Off Dominatrix Vampire Vibes

Bella Hadid just appeared on the Met Gala red carpet looking divine—and rather dominatrixy:

She's wearing a patent leather corset bustier with a black skirt covered in crosses, and topped it all off with a leather jacket with big, dramatic sleeves that give off vampirey vibes. She also has some dramatic lace-up gloves and a dramatic, intricate veil.

The outfit makes sense for the theme celebrating Costume Institute’s new exhibit Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination curated by Andrew Bolton.



Twitter had strong feelings about it (as they always do!) and shared their reactions:

bella hadid baby what is you doing #MetGala pic.twitter.com/nL3kJmclH0 — jordyn SAW INFINITY WAR 💧 (@couriersixes) May 7, 2018

Bella Hadid dressed as the bat that lives in the attic of the Catholic Church #MetGala pic.twitter.com/Jf8fU3jXyp — Ladi (@ladynelloveras) May 7, 2018

Last year Bella wore a sexy, very naked jumpsuit by Alexander Wang: