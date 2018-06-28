Kylie Jenner Talks Us Through Her Makeup Routine, Start to Finish

Say the words "Kylie Jenner," and anyone will instantly think of flawless brows, highlighted cheekbones and of course, the lips. For a long time she kept her highly coveted beauty secrets guarded by a three-headed momager, but then Kylie Cosmetics was born and the rest is history.

Nowadays Jenner is forever swatching and sharing the holy grail goodies from her own makeup range but, for the first time, Kylie has talked through her entire beauty routine from start to finish in a new video tutorial for Vogue.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Grab a pen and paper because you will want to make notes.

As well as spilling cute family stories, like the time Kris Jenner accidentally used black kohl as lip liner on the way to Disneyland, and toying with the prospect of daughter Stormi one day being a beauty guru, Kylie had some valuable makeup hacks to share.



Straight out of her beauty bible? Use concealer as eye primer, swap your shadow brushes for a fingertip, bake after your bronzer, and never conceal your forehead. That last one is all very well and good when you have Kylie's flawless skin made from polished, rich-person marble, though.



thanks @voguemagazine ✨ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 27, 2018 at 12:29pm PDT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Of course, most of her routine comes straight from Kylie Cosmetics, but there are a few other product name-drops to go straight on your shopping list. Marc Jacobs Fantasy Dew Drops illuminator makes the cut, with Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Sheer Color powder, and Diorshow Blackout Mascara.

But honestly, I'm just confused by the fact she puts blush on her chin. This will not look cute on most non-Jenner human beings, FYI.