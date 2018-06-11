Sarah Paulson Anne Hathaway
Today's Top Stories
1
Anne Hathaway and Sarah Paulson Are Soul Sisters
2
George and Charlotte Have a Park Playdate
3
The Best Songs of the Year (So Far)
4
It Only Took One Sunburn to Ruin My Face Forever
5
12 All-White Outfits Worth the Dry-Cleaning Bill

Kylie Jenner Just Posted a Major Makeup-Free Selfie

And dayum, girl.

Getty Images

Hold on to your brains here, guys, because I have some major, major news: Kylie Jenner—i.e. famous person and human being—sometimes, sometimes, doesn't wear makeup. WHAT?! Yes, it's true.

Related Stories
Something's Going on With Kylie Jenner's Lips
Kylie Jenner Just Deleted Every Photo of Stormi
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Sometimes, the living, breathing human known as Kylie doesn't apply foundation or liquid lipstick, and sometimes just takes a natural-faced selfie of her and her baby (well, part of her baby, at least), like she did last night.

In the pic, Kylie smiles at the camera with what looks like a bare, makeup-free face with her natural smattering of freckles. And, of course, fans were quick to notice, posting heart emojis aplenty, along with comments like "You're so beautiful without makeup."

i spy with my little eye...

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Sure, there's no way to tell for sure whether or not Kylie has on a few layers of concealer, or a swipe of blush, or a bit of FaceTune, but also, I don't really care? It's still cool to see a celebrity post a pared-down photo of themselves to a zillion people.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Of course, I'd be even more into it if Kylie had a few acne scars, cystic zits, and dark circles—you know, the stuff 99 percent of us have IRL—but, hey, when you've got unlimited access to dermatologists, lasers, fancy skincare products, waxers, and eyelash extensions, your "baseline" is going to look pretty damn good. So, hey, #skingoals and #famegoals, I guess? Either way, I'm feelin' it.

ALL NIGHTER matte launching today at 3pm ...💋 @kyliecosmetics KylieCosmetics.com

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Koko Matte Lip ✨ @kyliecosmetics

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Related Story
Kylie Jenner Just Got a Stormi-Inspired Manicure

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Trending Beauty
Thick Brows? You’re Probably a Narcissist
The Breakup-Proof Mascara Becca Kufrin Swears By
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The $12 Cleansing Oil Yara Shahidi Uses Daily
Do CBD Bath Bombs Really Work?
Emma Roberts Met Gala 2017 Emma Roberts Just Got a Crazy-Short Bob
Kim Just Dyed Her Hair Blonde to Make Kanye Happy
Drew Barrymore The $28 Trick to Drew Barrymore's Glossy Hair
Emilia Clarke Just Chopped Her Hair Off
Mona Lisa painting Watch This Woman Turn Her Face Into the Mona Lisa
Someone Painted the Royal Wedding on Their Lips