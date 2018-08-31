It's still summer (holding on to every last day!), but winter is coming—and bringing Kylie Jenner lip kits with it. Yesterday, Kylie announced that Kylie Cosmetics will be available for purchase in Ulta Beauty stores in time for the holidays.



I’m so excited to let you guys know that @KylieCosmetics will be coming to all @ultabeauty stores around the country this holiday!... More to come... — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) August 30, 2018

This news was later confirmed by Ulta Beauty on their Instagram page:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

If you've been out of the loop and are curious as to why this is a major deal, Kylie Cosmetics products have exclusively been sold online at Kyliecosmetics.com since the brand's 2015 launch. The major complaint regarding the exclusive website was Kylie Cosmetics' return policy, or lack thereof, so this Ulta deal is a dream for the indecisive. Kylie Cosmetics has briefly launched in various pop-up shops around the country, but the only time it's been available for purchase in stores was in 2017, when the products were made available at seven Topshop stores.

Kylie's tweet indicates that the Ulta announcement is just one of many to come, and there's no news on exactly what products Ulta will be carrying–the lip kits are a given, but I'm hoping for an entire "Stormi Winter 2018" holiday campaign to commemorate Kylie's biggest and most celebrated year so far. There's yet to be an official announcement of the launch date, but the anticipation is real.

It's not even September yet, and I'm already fully in the Kristmas spirit.