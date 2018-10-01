Every so often, the internet decides it can’t handle something, whether that be a new product launch, or celebrity scandal, or some weird beauty hack, and so it’s written and talked about a billion times in the course of 24 hours. And the most recent subject of the frenzy? Emma Stone, who wore a bunch of roses in her hair and effectively broke the media.



This weekend, the 29-year-old actress attended the premiere of her new film, The Favourite, in New York City. Though Stone walked the carpet with intensely bright, lime-green eyeshadow—a look that would usually capture the attention of every reporter and Stone fan—the internet instead lost its collective mind over her hair, which was laced with a dozen bright red and yellow roses.

The mastermind behind the gorgeous, romantic look is hairstylist Mara Roszak, who posted photos of the hair to her Instagram with the caption, “How fun is this? Fresh roses in [her] hair!?” Immediately, fans were sold. “UNBELIEVABLY BEAUTIFUL,” commented one user, while another wrote, “This is so stunning.” A few thousand comments later, and you get the idea: Everyone wants Emma Stone's hairstyle.

Stone’s rose-y look quickly made its rounds across the internet, getting re-grammed and written up by virtually every website and editor. And for good reason: The hair is really, really freaking gorgeous, and ridiculously simple to copy (no, really!).

Just pick up some fresh flowers—any flowers will look pretty, so don't feel like you need to spring for roses—then blast your hair with texture spray to add some grip and hold (Roszka used Joico Body Shake Texturizing Spray on Stone), and bobby-pin the stem of each flower throughout your hair to create a waterfall-like effect of flowers. Just be careful not to shake your head or move too quickly; this isn't the most secure of styles.

As MarieClaire.com pointed out earlier this month, floral accents are one of fall’s biggest hair trends (as seen on Jasmine Sanders’ rose-laced braid and Evan Rachel Wood’s flower-threaded chignon). So Stone’s rose-filled waves are further proof that you need to get yourself a bouquet of flowers, stat, if you want to cash in on this trend before it’s gone.

