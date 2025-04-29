Wet Hair Has Never Looked Better and Florence Pugh Is Proof
Just hopped out of the shower, but make it chic.
Is Florence Pugh in her wash-and-go era? On April 28, the actress was seen arriving at a taping for Jimmy Kimmel Live with a full entourage in tow. Ever a lover of the details, the first thing I noticed was her edgy safety-pin earrings. The second was her sculpted wet hairstyle, a look that has started trending in Hollywood (and amongst the street style set) again.
Courtesy of hairstylist Hyungsun Ju, Pugh’s version of the hairstyle featured her shoulder-length hair swept back away from her face. Given that her face-framing bang isn’t moving at all, it’s likely Ju also used quite a bit of gel to keep the Pugh's hair in place. Ju also opted to flip the ends of the actress’s hair, adding a flirty touch to the otherwise very structured style.
Wet hair has long been beloved by celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Ciara, and more. Numerous A-listers have been spotted in the look on red carpets in the past, and it’s a mainstay every Fashion Month without fail. Most recently, Bella Hadid wore a version of the look while filming FX’s new series The Beauty. With stamps of approval from some of the biggest celebrities in the media, I do not doubt that this trend will continue its high throughout the rest of the year.
While wet hairstyles typically look intentionally undone, there’s quite a bit of technique that goes into it, so I recommend trying to recreate Pugh’s hairstyle when you have a bit of time to spend in front of the mirror. Keep reading for the products you’ll want to have on hand to get a similar wet look.
When doing this hairstyle, you'll want to work in sections, drying the hair as you go. Use a blowdryer like this lightweight Dyson to perfect each part of the look.
There will be quite a bit of brushing and combing your hair out of your face for this style, so make sure you have a wide-tooth comb like this Pattern one handy.
Hair gel will be your best friend for the wet-look hair trend. This one from Garnier is inexpensive and great to experiment with at home.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.