Is Florence Pugh in her wash-and-go era? On April 28, the actress was seen arriving at a taping for Jimmy Kimmel Live with a full entourage in tow. Ever a lover of the details, the first thing I noticed was her edgy safety-pin earrings. The second was her sculpted wet hairstyle , a look that has started trending in Hollywood (and amongst the street style set) again.

Courtesy of hairstylist Hyungsun Ju , Pugh’s version of the hairstyle featured her shoulder-length hair swept back away from her face. Given that her face-framing bang isn’t moving at all, it’s likely Ju also used quite a bit of gel to keep the Pugh's hair in place. Ju also opted to flip the ends of the actress’s hair, adding a flirty touch to the otherwise very structured style.

Florence Pugh with a wet hairstyle (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wet hair has long been beloved by celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Ciara, and more. Numerous A-listers have been spotted in the look on red carpets in the past, and it’s a mainstay every Fashion Month without fail. Most recently, Bella Hadid wore a version of the look while filming FX’s new series The Beauty. With stamps of approval from some of the biggest celebrities in the media, I do not doubt that this trend will continue its high throughout the rest of the year.

While wet hairstyles typically look intentionally undone, there’s quite a bit of technique that goes into it, so I recommend trying to recreate Pugh’s hairstyle when you have a bit of time to spend in front of the mirror. Keep reading for the products you’ll want to have on hand to get a similar wet look.

Dyson Supersonic R Hair Dryer $569 at Sephora When doing this hairstyle, you'll want to work in sections, drying the hair as you go. Use a blowdryer like this lightweight Dyson to perfect each part of the look.

Pattern Wide Tooth Comb $15 at Ulta There will be quite a bit of brushing and combing your hair out of your face for this style, so make sure you have a wide-tooth comb like this Pattern one handy.

Garnier Fructis Style Pure Clean Styling Gel $4.73 at Amazon Hair gel will be your best friend for the wet-look hair trend. This one from Garnier is inexpensive and great to experiment with at home.