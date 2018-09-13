They're about to be pumpkin-spice-level big.
The humid summer air is turning crisp, pumpkin spice lattes are infiltrating social feeds, and basic girls everywhere are pulling their black leggings out of hibernation. Yes, fall is officially here.
And rather than stick to your same ol' hair color for another year, mix it up with one of the five ridiculously pretty hues we've seen popping up on every celeb and model in the last few weeks. From raven black to creamy blonde, these shades are anything but blah, and incredibly pretty.
Creamy blonde hair, like Reese Witherspoon's, has been spiking on our social feeds this month, and for good reason: The milky blend of platinum and blonde is the perfect transitional shade for any bleach-blondes looking to go a bit darker for fall, without having to deal with a huge contrast shock.
Zoë Kravitz's choppy pixie cut.
Kirsten Dunst's shoulder-skimming lob.
Lili Reinhart's side-swept waves.
While bronde was a serious contender for the most-talked-about hue of last year, this low-maintenance blend of blonde and brunette colors, like Jessica Alba's, is still going strong for fall, mostly because of its magical ability to add warmth to even the most-pale of skin tones instantaneously.
Karlie Kloss' wispy topknot.
Taraji's sleek, blunt-cut bob.
Margot Robbie's messy, just-woke-up waves.
If your dark hair is in need of a re-vamp this fall, look to warm, molasses-hued highlights, à la Selena Gomez and Beyoncé, which immediately add dimension and brightness to wavy hair.
Selena Gomez's face-framing waves.
Ciara's center-parted waves.
Jennifer Lopez's half-up bun (and abs, abs, and more abs).
Maybe it's just the moody, wintery hues that are officially making their way into our cold-weather wardrobes, but it seems like everyone's saturating their hair with rich, single-process colors, like Lucy Hale's inky black hue, which looks striking against every skin color.
Adriana Lima's ultra-shiny, side-parted waves.
Joan Smalls' baby bangs and curls.
Jennifer Hudson's slicked-back bob.
At one point in time, you may have been tsk-tsked for showing visible roots (an old-school mark of "I've given up on everything"), but it's no longer 1965, and the IDGAF beauty look is now just as much of a striking style statement as it is a casual middle finger to beauty standards. Just check out Sofia Boutella's ponytail for proof.
Chrissy Teigen's glossy, Old Hollywood waves.
Cara Delevingne's short-cropped pixie.
Hailey Baldwin's blown-out layers.