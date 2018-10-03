Now that she’s well and truly mastered the makeup world, it’s time for business boss Kylie Jenner to turn her attention to another ball game—another ball game that she can entirely dominate, transform into matte, pouted, lined and glossed perfection, and later celebrate as a billion dollar brand, of course.

Say hello to Kylie Jenner approved skincare, which is almost certainly coming your way in the not-so-distant future. Having already taken over the beauty industry with Kylie Cosmetics, and her now-iconic Lip Kits just one weapon in her arsenal of products, the 21-year-old billionaire is coming for your skincare collection too with the rumored launch of “Kylie Skin by Kylie Jenner”.

It’s an endeavor that might still be fairly fresh in the pipeline, as speculation was only first sparked by eagle-eyed Kardashian fans, who noticed that Kylie Jenner Inc. had placed an application for two exciting trademarks: “Kylie Skin by Kylie Jenner”, and “Kylie Skin”, as well as registering the domain for kylieskin.com in early July. They sound pretty all-encompassing for your bathroom cabinet, and the new mom clearly has big things planned for her newest venture.

The trademarks cover everything from your standard moisturizers, cleansers and toners, as well as a full range of facial and body scrubs, serums, masks, oils and tons more. Interestingly, there’s also another, more specific trademark under way for “retail store services featuring skin care products, skin care preparation products, cosmetics, cosmetic preparations and gifts”, so even a specific Kylie Skin facialist spa could be on the horizon.

While not exactly known for the natural look, Kylie does sometimes share the occasional makeup-free selfie on Instagram which reveals her obviously flawless, bare-faced and freckly skin.

So, those klogged pores, akne, and general skin koncerns (yep, ran out of places to take that pun) that you’ve been worrying about? Forget ‘em, Kylie Jenner is here to save the day.