Kylie Jenner Makes More Money in 1 Day Than the Average American Makes in 10 Years

Ready to feel really, really, really sad about your bank account? Like, more than usual? Great. New depressing stats from US Bureau of Labor show that the average US worker makes $45,552 a year, which, hey, isn’t so bad, until you find out that Kylie Jenner makes that same amount in about two hours.

Um, What?

It’s not a huge secret that the Kardashians and Jenners are hella wealthy—just look at any of their Instagram photos or watch one second of Keeping Up With the Kardashians for evidence—but it is somewhat shocking to realize how goddamn poor you are in comparison to a reality TV family/makeup mogul.

Business Insider first came to the insane realization, noting that Kylie reportedly made $166,500,000 between June 2017 and June 2018 (what even is that? Monopoly money?), which breaks down to $19,007 an hour. Do a little extra math, carry the one, etc., etc., and that means Kylie earns the current average US salary of $45,552 in just 2.38 hours. Basically, all of us average-salaried peasants would have to work for 10 straight years to match what Jenner makes in one damn day.

Makes you kinda, sorta wish you were a Kardashian/Jenner, too, doesn’t it? I mean, this isn’t to say that Kylie doesn’t werk for her money—Forbes recently noted that the 21-year-old (ugh) is worth $900 million, putting her in the running to be one of the youngest billionaires ever, though they questioned whether or not her wealth could really be considered “self-made.”

But, like, whatever. If someone offered me $900 million tomorrow for appearing in some TV episodes and creating a few lipsticks, you can bet your ass I’d say yes in a second. Better than working 100 years for it, right? (Sorry, mom and dad—I’m already corrupted by this imaginary money.)