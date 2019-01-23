Beyoncé's Makeup Artist Says These Will Be the Coolest Makeup Trends of 2019

We're almost done with the first month of 2019 and, wow, it has already been a whirlwind. As with the rocky evolution of society's cultural and political climate, makeup trends also ebb and flow. Some trends transcend time, while others are more fleeting. Either way, the onset of a new year is like a blank canvas ready to be filled with your ideas.

Recently, my close friends and I shared our "Saved" collections on Instagram. We all have a deep appreciation for makeup, and were excited to show-and-tell the aspirational beauty looks we've been eyeing and want to be our vibe this year. Certainly I spotted some consistencies and recurring styles across my fave looks, but to confirm my suspicions of what will be the biggest looks this year, I turned to the experts: celebrity makeup masterminds Sir John (makeup artist behind Equinox’s LIFE Campaign and the one-and-only Beyoncé's MUA), Elie Maalouf, Adam Breuchaud, Amy Strozzi, and Kindra Mann (who each have their own star-studded lineup of clients). Here, they lay out the only trend forecast you'll need for 2019. From monochromatic makeup to glowing skin, these are the makeup looks every It-Girl will be wearing this year.

Bold Colors

Put down that tired neutral palette, and pick up a pop of color. Start with your eyes. "Neon eyes are a good way to embrace color with open arms," Sir John says. "Test the waters with a bold liner or a colorful mascara." Exhibit A: the gorgeous Joan Smalls. Breuchaud, who masterfully executed this trend using smokey red eyeshadow on Lili Reinhart at the 2019 Golden Globes, agrees that vivid color is the strong move you should make this year. And don't be shy about stepping into uncharted territory with color, especially for spring."A pop of tangerine or vermilion is my go-to right now," says Maalouf. "Don’t be afraid to really turn the color up and commit to a fun new shade."

Monochromatic Makeup

It's a brilliantly simple approach to makeup—the technique involves using similar shades on the face in different ways. When creating a monochromatic makeup look, follow the rule "same, but different." Explains Breuchard: "It's all about using the same tones and shades of color. And making sure that your eyes, cheeks, and lips all mimic each other in a beautiful way." Maalouf, who is responsible for this stunning look on Madelaine Petsch, above, is a proponent of trying this trend with pink-y shades (but you really can go with whatever color floats your boat). "It’s fresh, young, and screams spring," he says. Sir John, meanwhile, is a fan of focusing on cooler, soft tones on the face. He calls it the "50 Shades of Grey" effect. Think: neutral glam—like, a warm brown on the lips, a similar shade on the cheeks, and a fairer shade on the eyes.

Lit-From-Within Skin

"Always on-trend is a fresh-faced glow," Maalouf says, which honestly deserves to be on a billboard somewhere. Looking for ways to embrace your natural glow? "Try skipping full-coverage foundations and opt for more sheer coverage for a lighter fresher look," he suggests. To keep your skin on one-hundred, Mann recommends investing in makeup products that double as skincare. "Tinted moisturizer will always be a great alternative to foundation," she says. "I also like using sunscreen products like Beautycounter Dew Skin Moisturizer ($45) with SPF 20, which provides coverage and is great way to protect the skin."

At the end of the day, achieving the radiant glow of your dreams is all about having a skin-first, makeup-second mindset. You need—like need—good skincare products. Period. "Vitamin C Serum and hyaluronic acid would be the 1, 2 punch for anti-aging," Sir John suggests. "Vitamin C serum increases your cell turnover and minimizes hyperpigmentation and acne scarring. Hyaluronic acid also is great for hydrating the skin. Those two ingredients are a one-stop shop for a healthy glow."

Pink Eyeshadow

Valentine's Day is right around the corner, so perhaps now is a great time to try this romantic duo: dewy pink eyes coupled with a cherry red lip. "Pink eyeshadow is a trend I especially love for this spring," says Strozzi. "Pink eyeshadow has gotten softer in tone and formula, making it easier to wear than one would think. You can try a matte or shimmery gradient texture like I used on Rowan Blanchard. I love the idea of finishing it with a touch of super fine glitter on the center or inner corners of the lid for light-catching dimension."

Strong Brows

Breuchaud believes a strong brow is always in style, but we'll be seeing them a lot more in 2019. "I love dark statement brows with a strong and perfected shape, arch, and length," he says. Now, let's all have a moment of silence for Sarah Paulson's perfect brows and ask the Brow gawds to descend from the heavens above and give us the same this year.

Glitter Accents

Sir John describes this year's glitter trend as a slight departure from the '80s disco trend; 2019's will be a more haphazard, messy-but-cool looking way. Yes, undone-but-done, far-from-perfect makeup is a thing. It's actually a thing I love very much because I'm lazy but extra—yes, those two traits do go together—don't you dare come for my character (!!!). "The trend is futuristic and holographic, using glitter with organic and effortless application to add a little shine," Sir John notes. "Try this on clean skin add a few faux freckles across the bridge of the nose and dab glitter on the center of the eyes."



Pretty Pastels

If you prefer a more understated use of color, try pastel tones like barely-there pale pink, baby blue, or mint green. Mann says once spring's flowers bloom, we'll be seeing these light and airy shades everywhere. She suggests pairing these hues with a statement graphic eyeliner to pump this look up.

Brightly Tinted Lip Balms

You get the best of both worlds with tinted lip balms: ample hydration and a gorgeous wash of color, and Mann says they'll become even more popular this year. You should rely on these all winter and spring, and quite frankly all year—because who wants to deal with chapped lips and the unforgiving texture of matte lipsticks?

Elongated Eyeshadow

This trend gives a nod to the legend that is Amy Winehouse and her iconic eyeliner. Breuchaud predicts this year will bring dramatic, elongated eyeshadows in traditional liner shapes to the forefront. And I'm here for this sultry, badass beauty look.

Just Doing You

This is the most important trend of all: just wearing whatever makes you feel best and most comfortable. "Trends are fun, but the best makeup always is a result of genuine and confident self-expression," Breuchaud says. "Don’t be afraid to take a risk, try something new, and BE YOURSELF!" Word.

