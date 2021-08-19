Even if you're stuck at home or strapped for cash, don't give up on your dreams of getting the darker, fuller-looking eyebrows you've always wanted. Especially if you have absolutely zero desire to spend oodles of time and money on them. Hi, hello, and welcome to your new favorite product: at-home brow tints. Yes, dyeing your own brows feels intimidating and almost certainly a bad decision, but trust: Each one of these kits is not only ridiculously fool-proof, but gives surprisingly natural-looking results, so you'll get brows like Gisele, not Groucho Marx.

If you're bored of picking up a brow pencil or brow brush every single day and want to try an easier, cheaper, more long-lasting alternative, tinting will do your brows justice. The thing about semi-permanent brow tints is that they sound scarier than they really are. It's all about finding a formula with good-for-you ingredients and easy instructions. It literally takes a few minutes, max, for results that will last for weeks to come. Add one of these to your cart, pop a squat in front of your mirror, and get to tinting for fuller, more voluminous brows. Don't forget to selfie.

This Brow Growth Gel Thrive Causemetics Instant Brow Fix Semi-Permanent Eyebrow Gel $39.99 at Amazon If you don't have the time or patience for touch-ups, you need this 24-hour semi-permanent brow gel in your life, like, yesterday. Feather it through your brows using hair-like strokes for a subtle tint that won't budge all damn day. The more you do it, the more permanent the brow tint will become. What's even cooler is it's made with vitamin B5, which strengthens hair follicles and stimulates growth.

The Glossy Tint Eylure Pro Brow Dye Kit $13.60 at amazon.com According to the rave reviews on Amazon, this tint will keep your brows looking full and defined for up to four weeks. Simply brush the spoolie through your brows, let the dye marinate for 20 minutes, and wipe away the remnants, which will reveal a glossy color.

The Temporary Tint Wunder2 Wunderbrow Eyebrow Gel $18.68 at Amazon $20.16 at Amazon $22 at Verishop Perfect for anyone with commitment issues, this brush-on waterproof tint fades after only a few days (though it'll last through a few face washings). Plus, each of the five formulas is filled with brow-plumping fibers to give you seriously thick-looking arches immediately.

The Clean Formula Tint Ardell Brow Tint $13.87 at Amazon $14.99 at Target $14.99 at Ulta Beauty This vegan, water-based brow tint, free of peroxide and harsh chemicals, suits those with sensitive skin. To activate this tint, combine the powder with the activate, apply this on your brows, wait, and then gently wipe it off for freshly-tinted brows that will last up to two weeks. This $15 kit comes with 12 applications, which means you're bound to have beautiful brows for a year!

The Daily Tint Anastasia Beverly Hills Tinted Brow Gel $22 at Amazon $22 at Macy's $22 at Urban Outfitters (US) Looking for a quick way to fill and set your brows on the daily? Look no further than this tinted brow gel, which gives you a natural, long-lasting hold without the hassle of dyeing. Simply feather the spoolie through your brow, starting at the arch, filling in the front of your brow and let the light-reflecting pearls give you a natural, feathered look. Even better: the dual-ended brush has a longer side for fuller sections and a shorter side to get those little details right.

The No-Strings-Attached Tint Maybelline Tattoo Brow Waterproof Eyebrow Gel $8.66 at Amazon $9.56 at Walmart $9.59 at Target If you don't feel like fully committing to a brow tint, but down to test the waters, try this three-day tint. Once you lather the gel into your brow, it'll dry in seconds. Then, peel it off for visibly darker brows. According to reviews, the longer you leave the gel on the longer the tint lasts. So the ball is really in your court.

The Tint for Sensitive Skin Godefroy Instant Eyebrow Tint $14.24 at Amazon Oftentimes, harsh chemicals can be found in box dye kits. Not in this one. It boasts a non-toxic formula, free of hydrogen peroxide and synthetic dyes and made from plant extracts. So it's perfect for the brow-obsessed who have sensitive skin. Available in four natural shades, it will tint your brows for up to four to six weeks.

The Two-Step Kit Arches & Halos New Brow Hero Tint Kit $14.99 at Amazon $14.99 at Target $14.99 at Target This two-step kit comes in six shades and promises up to 72 hours of lasting color. The set includes the tint, an angled brush for easy application, and a gel that will keep everything in place after you're done.

MaxRelief Eyelash & Brow Dye $20.20 at Walmart This Amazon-favorite brow dye (1,400 glowing ratings, y'all) has 12 applications, each of which lasts for about six weeks, and also comes in a mix of colors, like blue black, natural black, and brown black. Just mix the developer and dye together, then brush the pigment through your brows with the included spoolie for opaque, long-lasting color.

The Protein Enriched Tint IT Cosmetics Brow Power Filler $25.00 at sephora.com Not only does this product add instant volume to sparse brows with just a few swipes, but the tint's nourishing ingredients make it a worthy long-term investment. This gel-based tint is infused with hair-strengthening biotin, green tea, and lecithin which help hydrate and promote optimal brow growth.

This Paraben-Free Pick The Browgal The Weekend Overnight Brow Tint $27.00 at revolve.com This pick from The Browgal comes in three shades, has an easy-to-use brush-tip applicator, and promises to be water-resistant. Make sure to pack this with you instead of all of your different eyebrow products for easy travel.

Best Shade Range Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow+ Tinted Volumizing Eyebrow Gel $24.00 at sephora.com Benefit Cosmetics has built serious buzz around its many eyebrow-enhancing offerings. And this one doesn't disappoint. Reach for this gel tint for a quick and easy brow fill. Gimme Brow+ comes in 10 different shades, plus the value set includes a cute little mini so you can touch up your look on the go.

The Gray Hair Whisperer Elizabeth Mott Eyebrow Tint Gel and Brow Filler $15 at Amazon $15 at Amazon $15 at Amazon The Amazon reviews are in, and this long-lasting tinted brow gel is coming in at one of the top spots with thousands of five-star ratings. Reviewers praise this cruelty-free gel for its ability to make thinning brows appear beautifully bold in just a few quick strokes. The film-forming polymer technology creates a natural finish that's the best at covering gray hair.

The Salon-Level Kit Godefroy Color Tint Kit Medium $22.90 at Amazon $23.95 at Amazon $23.95 at Amazon What this tint lacks in the fancy, Instagrammable-packaging department, it makes up for with true, salon-level results that last for at least two weeks. Plus, each easy-to-follow kit (available in medium brown, dark brown, and light brown) contains 20 applications, making it shockingly affordable for almost a year's worth of dye.

The Peel-Off Gel Etude House Tint My Brows Gel $8.75 at Amazon $9.95 at Amazon $13.10 at Amazon If this one looks familiar, it's because you've seen the paint-and-peel video tutorials on your social feeds for months. Just fill in your brows with one of the five shades, wait two hours, then gently peel off the film (don't worry; it won't stick to your hair) for a stain of color that fades slowly within a week.

The No-Mix Tint Baebrow Instant Tint $24.99 at baebrow.com After lining your skin with Vaseline, brush this no-mix tint (it's available in black, dark brown, and graphite) across your brows with the tube's doe-foot applicator, then wipe off the pigment after three minutes for a subtle tint that lasts up to four weeks.