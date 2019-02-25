91st Annual Academy Awards - Show
Charlize Theron Just Showed Up to the Oscars With a Brand-New Haircut

I'm speechless.

image
By Maya Allen
image
Getty Images

Charlize Theron is a red carpet regular—and she always shows up looking absolutely stunning. But the actress just made a major hair departure from her usual honey blonde hue she's known for in Hollywood. The 43-year-old just showed up to the 91st Academy Awards with a sleek brunette bob and looks like a whole new woman. I have no words.

See for yourself, and prepare to be left speechless:

image
Getty Images

This hair deserves a shot from every angle. So, here you go.

image
Getty Images

She paired her sleek, glossy bob with a bright coral lip and chiseled cheekbones.

image
Getty Images
image
Getty Images

Hairstylist Adir Abergel alluded to the cult being impulsive. And I'm so here for this surprise. "Decided to chop it all off before the big moment" he captioned his photo.

The last time Theron was brunette was over 12 years ago in 2007. She truly stepped out of her hair comfort zone tonight.

Here's the actress in a similar deep chocolate hair color in '07.

image
Getty Images

I hope she never goes back to blonde, because this moody shade just werks for her.

