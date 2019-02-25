Charlize Theron Just Showed Up to the Oscars With a Brand-New Haircut

Charlize Theron is a red carpet regular—and she always shows up looking absolutely stunning. But the actress just made a major hair departure from her usual honey blonde hue she's known for in Hollywood. The 43-year-old just showed up to the 91st Academy Awards with a sleek brunette bob and looks like a whole new woman. I have no words.

See for yourself, and prepare to be left speechless:

Getty Images

This hair deserves a shot from every angle. So, here you go.

Getty Images

She paired her sleek, glossy bob with a bright coral lip and chiseled cheekbones.

Getty Images

Getty Images

Hairstylist Adir Abergel alluded to the cult being impulsive. And I'm so here for this surprise. "Decided to chop it all off before the big moment" he captioned his photo.

The last time Theron was brunette was over 12 years ago in 2007. She truly stepped out of her hair comfort zone tonight.

Here's the actress in a similar deep chocolate hair color in '07.

Getty Images

I hope she never goes back to blonde, because this moody shade just werks for her.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE