Naomi Campbell's Fanned-Out Afro Is the Only Cannes Red Carpet Beauty Look I Care About
This hairstyle may outshine her chiseled cheekbones.
It’s Naomi Campbell’s world—we’re all just living in it. On May 20, the supermodel hit the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of Fuori, a biographical drama. As usual, Campbell looked every bit the statuesque beauty she is, from her iconic cheekbones to her hair, styled in a glorious Afro.
It's unclear whether the look was achieved with extensions or if it was Campbell’s natural hair on display—a rare sight, if ever. Campbell often wears her hair pin-straight with a middle part, including at the 2024 Cannes red carpet.
Either way, it made me want to let my own hair down. With a deep side part adding a touch of asymmetry and her edges laid to perfection, Campbell's curls fanned out around her face like a halo. Fitting, since she looked nothing short of angelic. A milky-white manicure only added to the ethereal effect, perfectly complementing her Dolce & Gabbana alta moda gown.
Hollywood icons like Campbell have been serving major Afro inspiration lately. At the 2025 Met Gala, Doechii wore her own version of the look, paired with a full Louis Vuitton suit. Kerry Washington has also been spotted with an Afro, after sharing a picture on her Instagram a few weeks back.
Styling an Afro doesn't take much, especially if you're more low-maintenance with your hair. Still, I like to stretch mine as long as possible, so below, I share the products I use to keep my typically dry, type 4 hair moisturized and tangle-free when I want my Afro to be on 10.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.
-
Princess Kate Just Wore a Tiara Again—But Not in the Way You'd Expect—and It's a Major Tribute to Princess Diana
Diamonds are forever.
-
I Found the Best Beauty Deals Hidden in Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale
Run, don't walk to shop these editor-favorite finds.
-
Emma Watson Brings an Unexpected Summer Trend as Her Cannes Plus-One
She's following the runway's lead.
-
Pamela Anderson Has Officially Caught the Bob Bug
Another Hollywood A-lister caught the bob bug.
-
Dakota Johnson's Bedazzled Braid Will Live Rent Free in My Head for the Foreseeable Future
This Cannes Film Festival look lives rent-free in my head.
-
The Middle Part Is Still at the Center of Summer's Biggest Hair Trends
It's the ever-present style that keeps on giving.
-
Andie MacDowell’s Gray French Twist Deserves Its Own Palme d'Or
French twist meets the French Riviera.
-
Jenna Ortega’s Flipped Lob May Outshine Her Dior Newspaper Dress
This hairstyle is the epitome of cool.
-
Eva Longoria Has Your Euro Summer Beauty Mood Board Sorted
What else is in the queue for the Croisette?
-
Bella Hadid's Summer Hair Era Is Off to a Very French (and Very Blonde) Start
Bella Hadid's new summer hair is off to a very French start.
-
Megan Thee Stallion Just Gave the Basic Bun a Major Glow-Up
Business on one side, party on the other.