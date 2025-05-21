Naomi Campbell's Fanned-Out Afro Is the Only Cannes Red Carpet Beauty Look I Care About

It’s Naomi Campbell’s world—we’re all just living in it. On May 20, the supermodel hit the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of Fuori, a biographical drama. As usual, Campbell looked every bit the statuesque beauty she is, from her iconic cheekbones to her hair, styled in a glorious Afro.

It's unclear whether the look was achieved with extensions or if it was Campbell’s natural hair on display—a rare sight, if ever. Campbell often wears her hair pin-straight with a middle part, including at the 2024 Cannes red carpet.

Either way, it made me want to let my own hair down. With a deep side part adding a touch of asymmetry and her edges laid to perfection, Campbell's curls fanned out around her face like a halo. Fitting, since she looked nothing short of angelic. A milky-white manicure only added to the ethereal effect, perfectly complementing her Dolce & Gabbana alta moda gown.

Naomi Campbell wearing an afro hairstyle and Dolce & Gabanna gown.

Campbell attended the May 20 premiere of Fuori in an Afro and Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda gown.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hollywood icons like Campbell have been serving major Afro inspiration lately. At the 2025 Met Gala, Doechii wore her own version of the look, paired with a full Louis Vuitton suit. Kerry Washington has also been spotted with an Afro, after sharing a picture on her Instagram a few weeks back.

Styling an Afro doesn't take much, especially if you're more low-maintenance with your hair. Still, I like to stretch mine as long as possible, so below, I share the products I use to keep my typically dry, type 4 hair moisturized and tangle-free when I want my Afro to be on 10.

Wide Tooth Comb
Cécred
Wide Tooth Comb

A wide-tooth comb is a non-negotiable when it comes to styling an Afro and detangling curls. I've been obsessed with this one from Cécred because its pointed end helps with parting.

Kinky-Curly Knot Today Natural Leave in Detangler - 8 Oz
Kinky-Curly
Knot Today Natural Leave-in Detangler

This leave-in conditioner is always in my bathroom. I use it both on wash and styling days, and it makes detangling my hair a breeze.

Musc Ravageur Hair Mist
Frederic Malle
Musc Ravageur Hair Mist

I love using a hair perfume as it cocoons my curls in the most delicious scent. I'm particularly obsessed with the ones from Frederic Malle, specifically, Portrait of a Lady and Musc Ravageur.

