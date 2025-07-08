Jodie Foster’s Bob Is Tennis-Core Hair Personified
So preppy. So chic.
Jodie Foster has joined the “bob-aissance.” On July 8, the actress was spotted in London on day nine of Wimbledon during the women's singles quarter-final match. As she watched Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka and Germany's Laura Siegemund face off on the court, my eyes were on something else entirely: her fresh bob haircut.
The difference in Foster’s hair length is subtle, but noticeable, especially when compared to just a few weeks ago, when she was in Cannes. For the film festival, Foster’s hair was firmly in the lob category, with the ends brushing her shoulders as she walked the red carpet. Now, her hair stops about an inch below her jawline, with subtle waves adding tons of volume to the look.
Save for a pair of sunglasses perched on the top of her head, there were no additional accessories used for Foster’s tennis-core hairstyle, allowing her gorgeous halo of grays to be on full display. The effect created a sort of ombré finish, with the rest of her hair shifting from light blonde highlights to a soft honey brown.
Bob haircuts have become the defining hairstyle of spring and summer 2025, and Foster is only the latest of a long list of celebrities who have joined the club. Keira Knightley recently showed off her short haircut at the Bal d'Été in Paris, and this was right after Charlize Theron was spotted with the same cut while promoting her latest film, Old Guard 2.
The short look is much more versatile than you may initially think, and it’s the reason why I took the plunge and decided to get a bob for myself a few months ago. In the process, I’ve learned quite a bit about styling the trendy look, so keep reading to see the products that will keep your bob in tip-top shape.
