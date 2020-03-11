Although Selena Gomez has her hands tied promoting her new album "Rare," that isn't the only thing she's talking about right now. On a recent episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, in which Jennifer Aniston played the role of host in place of DeGeneres and interviewed Gomez, the singer made very clear that her Thursday nights used to be occupied with a rather relatable activity: watching Friends. Who says celebs can't be fangirls, too? Gomez publicly revealed that she's in fact a superfan—at one point screaming to the audience: "Rachel was my life!" Rachel, meaning Rachel Green, Aniston's famed character in Friends.

The 27-year-old went on to share how she got emotional when the season officially ended. And Gomez took her love for Friends to the next level with her latest cut revealed on a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. Her hairstylist, Marissa Marino, dubbed the throwback style "The Rachel."

The side-parted curtain bangs, major volume at the roots, and heavily-curled rounded ends—she nailed it.

I'll let you be the judge. Here's Rachel in 1995:

NBC/Getty Images

And here's Gomez's remake of Aniston's iconic style in Friends:

NBC/Getty Images Getty Images

Marino noted that there's also some inspo from Goldie Hawn feathered bangs from The First Wives Club. This seems to be a more grown-out version of her curly lob from February. Or, maybe it's a wig or added extensions? Either way, it's a lewk and I'm sure Aniston loves it. Here's to Friends living on forever through "The Rachel" hair.

