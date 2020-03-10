Commonwealth Day Service 2020
Selena Gomez Said She Thinks She’ll Be “Alone Forever” Some Days

image
By Emily Dixon
us-entertainment-film-DOLITTLE
VALERIE MACONGetty Images
  • Selena Gomez discussed the meaning behind her latest single "Rare" in a new YouTube video from Genius.
  • She admitted she sometimes feels like she'll be "alone forever," before saying she believes there's "someone for everybody."
  • Gomez also shared her experience with manipulative relationships.

    Selena Gomez appeared in the latest episode of Genius YouTube series "Verified," discussing the meaning behind her recent single "Rare." And she got extra candid about her relationship history and her expectations for the future, admitting, "Some days when I wake up and I’m annoyed, I’m like, 'I’m gonna be alone forever.'"

    Thankfully, Gomez continued, "But after that fifteen minutes goes away, I say to myself, I know that there is someone for everybody." I have absolutely zero doubt there's someone out there for you, Selena!

    "Rare," Gomez revealed, is about asserting your worth in a relationship, and was inspired by her experiences of manipulation. "I think men and women do it, especially teenagers and young people in love; there’s this satisfaction out of hurting someone because you know that they care. Purposefully putting someone doing because you want to keep them at a level," she explained. "It’s like to keep that person down so they never realize, 'Oh, I’m strong enough to actually get out of this situation.'"

    "So this is more of like a complete stance," Gomez said of her single. "I’m not going to beg for you, I’m not going to let you make me cry. I’m not getting enough from you and you clearly don’t realise that I’m hard to find."

