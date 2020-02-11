image
Selena Gomez Cut Her Hair Into a Curly Lob and Looks So Different

Complete with curly bangs!

image
By Maya Allen
image
Getty Images

2020 is no different from 2019 if we're talking short hair, which continues to be the star of the show. A lob in itself is enough of a lewk, but a curly lob complete with curly bangs is what I consider a lewk lewk. Selena Gomez chose the latter, revealing a new shoulder-length shaggy lob complete with caramel-colored highlights and bangs on Instagram Tuesday night. Selena, who is she!?!

(Be sure to swipe right for both angles she's serving.) Her new haircut is giving team MC '80's Flashdance movie vibes in the best way possible. Her fans, all 5 million and counting of them who've since liked her photo on Instagram, are loving her new lewk. "Favorite hairstyle hands down!!!" one user commented. "Obsessed with your curls," another commented.

Her honey-highlighted ringlets frame her face so beautifully. Bangs aren't new for the singer though. She showed off curtain bangs back in early December done by her long-time stylist Marissa Marino.

And remember this fun side fringe look she wore back in January?

It's unclear what Gomez's new style is for. Spectators in her comments are assuming she's on set filming a music video. However, what is clear is that Gomez is dropping a brand-new beauty line, "Rare Beauty," which she tagged on her lips in her curly cue pic. Marie Claire reported in August that Gomez trademarked her new line, which covered fragrances, cosmetics, skin-care preparations, hair-care preparations, soaps, moisturizers and essential oils. And it's official, according to the brand's Instagram bio it'll be available summer 2020 at Sephora and RareBeauty.com. Gomez, a beauty icon, is coming for our beauty coins in 2020 and I'm not mad at it!

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

