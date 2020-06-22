You don't have to be obsessed with the royal family to know Meghan Markle has impeccable style. I mean, very few people can prompt a button-down shirt, a pair of jeans, and comfortable flats to sell out virtually overnight upon wearing it. If you want to bring the Markle Sparkle to your beauty routine, you're in luck. Right now, you can buy Markle's favorite exfoliator on sale.

Markle was a fan of Tatcha's Rice Polish Foaming Enzyme Powder long before she became the Duchess of Sussex—and it's not hard to see why. Made with Japanese rice bran and papaya extract, this exfoliator buffs away dead cells and impurities without irritating your skin. Markle even said this formula "just sort of foams on your face and gives you a really subtle exfoliation," so you know it has to work.

Combined with hints of green tea, rice, and algae, this formula is designed to give you a youthful, radiant glow. In fact, Tatcha claims that using this powder daily will help reduce the appearance of fine lines, breakouts, hyperpigmentation, and uneven skin tone. After months of staying cooped up inside and admittedly neglecting our favorite formulas, I think we can all agree that this is exactly the TLC our skin needs. All you need to do is mix a little bit of this powder with some water, massage it into your face, and rinse it off.

As if its effective ingredients and Markle's glowing review aren't enticing enough, this formula is also free of parabens, phthalates, and synthetic fragrances. Um, yes, please.

Tatcha's Rice Polish Foaming Enzyme Powder can cost up to $65, but the company is taking 20 percent off sitewide with the promo code "SUMMER." It's not every day you can buy royal-approved skincare on sale, so now's a better time than ever to add this exfoliator to your cart. Plus, while you're at it, you might as well check out the rest of Tatcha's summer sale here.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Kelsey Mulvey Kelsey Mulvey is a freelance lifestyle journalist, who covers shopping and deals for Marie Claire, Women's Health, and Men's Health, among others.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.