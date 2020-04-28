The 6 Best Skincare Acids You Need To Try
Whether you're looking to treat darks spots or acne, there's an acid for every skin type.
By Tatjana Freund published
If you're anything like me, you've seen words like "glycolic acid" or "salicylic acid" or "AHA/BHA" and thought to yourself, What? There seem to be a million different skincare and bodycare products on the market, all advertising an acid ingredient. But which acid is right for your skin, and which product suits your needs? We need to be careful, because sometimes an acid that treats dryness, like hyaluronic acid, won't work for a person whose suffering from frequent acne breakouts. But have no fear! I have compiled a list of six different products that each use a different hero-acid in each one, so you don't have to play the guessing game.
Whether you're looking to soothe inflamed skin, get rid of those pesky dark spots, bring some hydration back to your face or body–I've got you covered. These products are proven to be effective and each one tackles a different need. For my sensitive ladies to my tough-skinned dames, there is a product on this list that will make you ask, Where have you been all my life?
Zo Skin Health Oil Control Pads Acne Treatment
This product is the holy grail for treating acne and regulating oily complexions. Its star ingredient, salicylic acid, intensely exfoliates, removing dead cells, dirt, and oil that can cause breakouts.
Monastery Rose Glycolic Gel
This lightweight gel is brimming with glycolic acid, an ingredient known for its superb exfoliating qualities and ability to diminish blemishes, lines, and dullness. It’s gentle enough for daily use (and smells like fresh-cut roses).
Nécessaire The Body Exfoliator
Nécessaire aims to bring acids’ skin-smoothing powers below the neck. This body exfoliator, which contains lactic, glycolic, and salicylic acids, helps soften rough spots and remove dead skin cells, stat.
Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Happi Scalp Scrub
These days, we’re catching on to the idea that amazing hair depends on a healthy scalp. This scrub contains an AHA/BHA blend that works quickly to revitalize your scalp, so you can be flake-free and finally make your hair goals come true.
Pestle & Mortar NMF Lactic Acid Toner
Unlike some toners that feel like they might not be doing anything, this solution delivers on its promised benefits with the help of lactic acid. It’s gentle enoughfor sensitive skin and helps keepskin moisturized.
L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Derm Intensives Hyaluronic Acid Serum Ampoules
Not to be mistaken for an exfoliating acid, hyaluronic acid has a different type of superpower: It helps skin draw and retain moisture, making these hydrating pods akin to a drink of water.
Tatjana Freund is a Beauty Commerce Writer, covering makeup, skincare, and haircare products and trends. She's a fan of vodka tonics and creepy Wikipedia pages.
-
The 11 Breton Tops You'll Wear With Everything
This tee is still timeless, 163 years later.
By Sara Holzman
-
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Relationship Isn't "Smooth-Sailing," But "They Are Certainly in Love," Astrologer and Body Language Expert Says
Sounds like "kiss and make up" is the couple's motto.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Becoming Princess of Wales Would Be a "Bittersweet Moment" for Prince William, Source Says
It's likely she will inherit Princess Diana's title.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
19 Deep Conditioners and Masks Your Curly Hair Will Love
Say hello to springy, quenched curls.
By Hannah Morrill
-
How Kojic Acid Works: A Dermatologist Explains
Super-gentle, super-effective.
By Alexis Gaskin
-
13 Eyebrow Brushes for Your Best Brows Ever
Whether you're going for a full-on feathered look or something more au naturel.
By Zoe Guy
-
18 Waterproof Eyeliners That Stand Up to Anything
Sweat-proof, smudge-proof, life-proof.
By Maya Allen
-
18 Spring Nail Colors to Welcome Warmer Weather With
No boring neutrals allowed.
By Hannah Morrill
-
The 27 Best Natural Makeup Brands With Products That Deliver
Because your skin deserves makeup that looks good while being good for you.
By Maya Allen
-
The 22 Best Eyebrow Pencils on Earth
Pump up the volume.
By The Editors
-
The 14 Best Setting Powders for a Perfect Finish
Sweat and oil have met their match.
By Taylore Glynn