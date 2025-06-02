My Head-to-Toe Exfoliating Routine for Baby Soft Skin
From my head to my toes.
I pride myself on having soft skin. Anyone who has felt my forearms (or other assorted body parts) tells me so, and I always revel in the compliment. Yes, I’m lucky to have good skin genes, but achieving that soft, smooth dolphin texture isn’t exactly a given. This takes work, people! And whether or not you choose to address body hair is almost beside the point (I generally do not because I am lazy). Exfoliation is the real key to presenting your silkiest self to the world.
Over the past few years, exfoliating products have popped up on shelves at every single beauty retailer, and frankly, we overdid it. Why do you think barrier repair products are so popular now? We went overboard with the buffing and polishing and dissolving of dead skin, and our collective epidermises are displeased. But that doesn’t mean you should eschew an exfoliation routine altogether, especially in the summer when sweat and grime mix with your natural skin turnover (approximately every 28 days, FTR), leaving you with a rougher texture than normal. Luckily, I’ve found a head-to-toe regimen that leaves my skin exceptionally soft and smooth without irritation all summer long.
Start in the Shower
There’s nothing better than a cool summer shower (yes, I am that girl who turns the temp way down), and I reach for a body exfoliator to buff and smooth my skin at least once a week. This is when I really love a physical exfoliant over a chemical option.
My keratosis pilaris is no match for these buffing bars. I’ve been using one for the last two years on the back of my arms and around my knees, but for total body exfoliation, they’re also stellar to keep my skin super smooth.
If Bars Aren’t Your Thing...
I get it—storing a cleansing bar in the shower can be tricky if you don’t have the right storage or drainage. Luckily, I have plenty of incredible exfoliating formulas on deck that work just as well with a loofa or wash cloth.
I took a cue from MC Senior Beauty Editor Sam Holender and gave this luxe formula a try and wow, I am absolutely hooked. Plus there’s something so delightfully retro about a tub of body scrub; it makes me feel like a real lady.
Outta the Shower
Sometimes your shower is more about getting squeaky clean and less about exfoliating. That’s when an after-the-shower product (or before you hop in), like an exfoliating serum or mask, can get the job done just as well.
Chemical exfoliants like lactic or glycolic acid are great at removing dead skin cell buildup and smoothing rough patches, which is why I’m such a fan of this pre-shower mask. The blend of BHAs and AHAs pack a powerful punch of exfoliation, so use this only once a week.
Massage this exfoliating serum onto dry skin after the shower and before your lotion to smooth away roughness, body acne, and even lighten hyperpigmentation. Exfoliation has many benefits!
Don't Forget Your Retinols
You’ve likely added a retinoid product to your face care routine, but the ingredient also serves as a stellar exfoliant on the body.
And Now for the Face
I’m very careful to not go overboard with face exfoliation, especially since I use a retinol product four times a week. One or two nights I’ll swap in a different exfoliator, and then always keep one day to give my skin a rest from actives.
My main goal with face exfoliation is to address dark spots and skin texture, and this chemical exfoliating serum works so quickly without ever feeling too harsh. I’ve gone through at least two bottles by this point and my smooth, bright skin is very grateful.
Don't gatekeep our newsletters from your friends. Subscribe to Face Forward here.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Hannah Baxter is the Beauty Director at Marie Claire. She has previously held roles at The Zoe Report, Coveteur, and Bust Magazine, covering beauty, wellness, fashion, and lifestyle. Her writing has appeared in Harper's Bazaar, Allure, The Cut, Elle, InStyle, Glamour, Air Mail, Vogue, Architectural Digest, Byrdie, Nylon and more. She is also the founder of Anxiety Beer, a bi-monthly newsletter about the intersection of culture and mental health. In her spare time you can catch her reading too many overdue library books, thrifting, or hanging with her hairless cat, Norman. You can find her on Instagram and TikTok @hannahbaxward.
-
The 'Fear Street: Prom Queen' Cast May Have Wanted to Kill Each Other On-Screen, But They're Besties Off-Screen
Ariana Greenblatt, Rebecca Ablack, and Ella Rubin joined us for a game of, 'How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?'
-
Dakota Johnson and Jennifer Lawrence Are a Walking Billboard for The Row
They carried contrasting bags on a New York night out.
-
Queen Elizabeth Called One Aspect of Coronation "Horrible"
The late monarch's coronation took place 72 years ago, on June 2, 1953.
-
My Summer Skincare Routine Might Be Extra, But It’s Responsible for My Makeup-Free Glow
My product lineup is elite.
-
Hot Girl Summer Is Almost Here—Get Supermodel-Worthy Legs In Minutes
Body? Glistening. Cute selfies for Instagram? Perfected.
-
Here’s How I Get My Signature Bold, Fluffy Brows
Thicker, fuller eyebrows, right this way.
-
It’s Time to Treat Your Melasma Like a Dermatologist Would
The inside scoop to clearer, more even skin.
-
This Anti-Aging Laser Could Help Fight Skin Cancer
Good skin and good health? NAFL treatments may offer both.
-
Do You Really Know How to Apply Your Sunscreen?
Wearing SPF is one thing. Wearing it right is another.
-
We Tested Over 80 New Sunscreens—These 10 Are Worth Your Money
2025’s SPFs are in a league of their own.
-
5 Summer Nail Colors for Your Next Manicure Appointment
Summer is coming.