I pride myself on having soft skin. Anyone who has felt my forearms (or other assorted body parts) tells me so, and I always revel in the compliment. Yes, I’m lucky to have good skin genes, but achieving that soft, smooth dolphin texture isn’t exactly a given. This takes work, people! And whether or not you choose to address body hair is almost beside the point (I generally do not because I am lazy). Exfoliation is the real key to presenting your silkiest self to the world.



Over the past few years, exfoliating products have popped up on shelves at every single beauty retailer, and frankly, we overdid it. Why do you think barrier repair products are so popular now? We went overboard with the buffing and polishing and dissolving of dead skin, and our collective epidermises are displeased. But that doesn’t mean you should eschew an exfoliation routine altogether, especially in the summer when sweat and grime mix with your natural skin turnover (approximately every 28 days, FTR), leaving you with a rougher texture than normal. Luckily, I’ve found a head-to-toe regimen that leaves my skin exceptionally soft and smooth without irritation all summer long.

Start in the Shower

There’s nothing better than a cool summer shower (yes, I am that girl who turns the temp way down), and I reach for a body exfoliator to buff and smooth my skin at least once a week. This is when I really love a physical exfoliant over a chemical option.

Soft Services Buffing Bar $28 at Sephora My keratosis pilaris is no match for these buffing bars. I’ve been using one for the last two years on the back of my arms and around my knees, but for total body exfoliation, they’re also stellar to keep my skin super smooth. Nécessaire The Body Bar – 2% Physical Exfoliant $15 at Credo This bar is so moisturizing I almost forget that its primary job is to exfoliate. And, not for nothing, it looks so minimalist chic in my stone soap dish.

If Bars Aren’t Your Thing...

I get it—storing a cleansing bar in the shower can be tricky if you don’t have the right storage or drainage. Luckily, I have plenty of incredible exfoliating formulas on deck that work just as well with a loofa or wash cloth.

SIDIA Wired : the Body Exfoliant $46 at Nordstrom Exfoliating has never felt more chic than when you use this retexturizing wash—it smells UNBELIEVABLY yummy. My showers feel like a spa day when I reach for this. Oak Essentials Perfecting Body Scrub $38 at Nordstrom I took a cue from MC Senior Beauty Editor Sam Holender and gave this luxe formula a try and wow, I am absolutely hooked. Plus there’s something so delightfully retro about a tub of body scrub; it makes me feel like a real lady.

Outta the Shower

Sometimes your shower is more about getting squeaky clean and less about exfoliating. That’s when an after-the-shower product (or before you hop in), like an exfoliating serum or mask, can get the job done just as well.

Abi AmÉ Soft-Touch Chemical Body Exfoliant $48 at Amazon Chemical exfoliants like lactic or glycolic acid are great at removing dead skin cell buildup and smoothing rough patches, which is why I’m such a fan of this pre-shower mask. The blend of BHAs and AHAs pack a powerful punch of exfoliation, so use this only once a week. BYOMA Smoothing Body Serum $15.69 at Target Massage this exfoliating serum onto dry skin after the shower and before your lotion to smooth away roughness, body acne, and even lighten hyperpigmentation. Exfoliation has many benefits!

Don't Forget Your Retinols

You’ve likely added a retinoid product to your face care routine, but the ingredient also serves as a stellar exfoliant on the body.

Paula's Choice Skin-Smoothing Retinol Body Treatment $32 at Amazon The shea butter in this formula prevents your skin from becoming too dry, even though I tend to use a body retinol every time I shower (but not on the days I use a different exfoliant!). Versed Press Restart Retinol Body Lotion $17.99 at Target The encapsulated retinol in this formula keeps it from overwhelming your skin barrier while still delivering all those exfoliating benefits to your body skin. Plus, it’s perfectly lightweight for the summer months.

And Now for the Face

I’m very careful to not go overboard with face exfoliation, especially since I use a retinol product four times a week. One or two nights I’ll swap in a different exfoliator, and then always keep one day to give my skin a rest from actives.

Sofie Pavitt Face Mandelic Acid Exfoliating & Clearing Serum $54 at Sephora My main goal with face exfoliation is to address dark spots and skin texture, and this chemical exfoliating serum works so quickly without ever feeling too harsh. I’ve gone through at least two bottles by this point and my smooth, bright skin is very grateful. Tatcha The Rice Wash $40 at Amazon Sometimes you just want to feel your exfoliation with a physical formula, which is why I always return to this creamy rice wash in the summer. It’s super fine—no rough beds or seeds here—and it leaves your face and neck feeling baby-bottom smooth.

