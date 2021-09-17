What up, pores? It's been a while since I've tended to you guys, which explains why you're looking rather large and blackhead-laden. I don't want to use my fingers to squeeze and probe at you. A safe and reliable pore cleaning device will do the trick! (You should talk and listen to your skin, haven't you heard?) In all seriousness, pores and blackheads can feel like a mystery. You don't know what's inside of your pores and they have a mind of their own. There are products out there made specifically for shrinking the size of pores and removing blackheads, like cult-loved Biore Pore Strips ($6) and various acids that exfoliate the skin. But if you put aside strips and salicylic acid, the next I'm-not-playing-around skincare step is a pore vacuum, also known as a blackhead removal vacuum.

How do pore vacuums work, exactly?

Pore vacuums remove blackheads in addition to excess oil and build-up. Most devices also feature different modes that lift the skin while penetrating products deeper into your moisture barrier, and dermatologists consider them safe as long as you use the correct settings. These skincare tools can replace costly in-office microdermabrasion treatments and allow you to play derm in your own bathroom, as long as you're ready for whatever emerges from your pores (just don't get too carried away, and always read the instructions!). Before using any device, properly cleanse your skin to prep your pores and pull out a steamer if you have one to open your pores even more—a steamy shower is a cheat code. Ahead, effective pore-cleaning devices for at-home facial feels.

PMD Personal Microderm pmd Beauty Personal Microderm Elite Pro $299.00 at amazon.com Play dermatologist and turn your bathroom into an in-office treatment room with this microderm device. Each disk offers a different level of intensity to offer a deep exfoliation that will do away with rough patches, acne scars, and blackheads. Designed for all parts of the face and body, the soft suction also aims to up cell turnover for better skin elasticity and smoothness. Yes, the Elite version is a little pricey—FYI, the Classic pick, later on this list, is half the price—but one reviewer raved: "I was so excited to get this newest version and it has exceeded my expectations!"

The Most Popular One DERMAFLASH DERMAPORE Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser $99.00 at dermstore.com You've heard the praise and read the rave reviews, but does this pore-busting product live up to the hype? The answer is yes, coming from a skincare skeptic who has tried it. Here's why: The swiveled spatula works in two modes, extract and infuse. The extract mode pushes out gunk from your pores, like excess oil and blackheads, while the infuse mode penetrates products deeper into the skin, like your go-to serum or moisturizer, past the skin's barrier. The result is nearly invisible pores.

The Tried-And-True Pick June Julien Blackhead Remover Vacuum $24.99 at walmart.com This tool was tested on over 1,000 users and has 7,600 five-star reviews (!), so you know it has to be good. The rechargeable battery also means that you'll never have to worry about your battery dying halfway through the process, and the multiple heads mean that you can customize your experience. One reviewer wrote: "It actually works, I could see the gunk that it sucked out in the nozzle. Gross but true. Just be sure to constantly keep moving, I accidentally gave myself some bruising..."

The In-The-Shower Pick Spa Sciences Bella Wet/Dry Diamond Microdermabrasion & Pore Extraction $36.49 at target.com You'll want to show off this tool on your bathroom counter thanks to the cute marble packaging. Plus, the wet-dry combination means that you can use it in the shower if you're short on time. One reviewer wrote: "Okay so I’m a makeup artist and I’m hugggeee on having a clean surface to apply my makeup to, and I thought I was doing a great job until I used MIO and saw how much gunk was left behind in my pores!!! This miracle product is a must have in your routine."

The Simple Choice Uokier Skin Scrubber and Blackhead Remover $14.99 at amazon.com If a blackhead vacuum is a little intense for you, this scrubbing version might be a better bet. A vibrating frequency gently draws dirt to the skin's surface, which one can follow with a stainless steel "spatula" to gently coax away any debris.

Supremely Versatile Siyaluens Blackhead Remover Vacuum Pore Cleaner $18.99 at amazon.com There are a few factors that make this affordable rose gold device noteworthy. For starters, five suction settings, four replaceable probes, and a gentle heating mode to leave skin more supple. The less expensive options on this list may have stronger and less elegant engineering, so be mindful to move the device quickly over your skin—lingering could be too strong for some complexions.

The Sleek Pick Nurse Jamie Dermascrape Ultrasonic $89.00 at revolve.com This sleek white tool from Nurse Jamie is designed to clean your skin while unclogging your pores. It aims to make the rest of your skincare routine work better, since it allows all of your serums and tonics to penetrate deeper into the skin.

The Ultimate Facial SPA SCIENCES MIO Diamond $29.99 at amazon.com For just $30, this little tool is the ultimate 2-in-1—pore vacuuming meets dermabrasion, depending on what your skin is crying out for. It functions as a dermabrasion tool, but when you add a filter and suction cup (it comes with 20, but you can order more), it'll vacuum up all that gunk in your pores to boot. Reviewers note to make sure you keep moving it along your face so not to damage your skin.

The Newest Euasso Blackhead Pore Vacuum Cleaner Remover $27.99 at amazon.com The new kid on the block has a few features to recommend itself. Namely, the metallic tip on one of the suction probes that can work to provide a mini-facial, stimulating blood flow and collagen production.

Top-Rated Pick PMD Personal Microderm Classic $99.00 at amazon.com The less-bells-and-whistles version of the Elite version, this device from PMD has less speed and suction options, but still gets the job done. One reviewer raved: "My skin has never felt so breathable, smooth and refreshed."

The Super Gentle One Vanity Planet Exfora Microdermabrasion Wand $100.00 at urbanoutfitters.com This microdermabrasion wand is designed to be gentle on the skin, so it's great if you have sensitive skin. The customizable suction shape means. that you won't feel it tugging on your skin.

The Award-Winning One Rodan + Fields Pore Cleansing MD System $260.00 at rodanandfields.com This pore extractor features a targeted tip that's made for you to gently glide across the skin in circular motions—just be careful to not work it across one area for more than three times—for a deep cleanse and exfoliation. It also comes with a blackhead tip that applies just the right amount of pressure to properly extract them. Start by incorporating this into your skincare routine once per week to reap the benefits.

The High-Tech One Eunon Blackhead Remover Vacuum $41.38 at amazon.com A smart gadget for your skin does exist...in the form of a USB-charged handheld blackhead vacuum. The Amazon reviews are in, and this one's up with a 4.8 out of 5-star rating. You can control everything from this little LCD screen, like adjustable suction levels, battery status and the operation process. It's a mighty but gentle machine that sucks out stubborn blackheads, whiteheads, and zits.

The Three-In-One HailiCare Ultrasonic Skin Scrubber $21.99 at walmart.com If your pores are crying to be cleaned from a fun night that resulted in you sleeping in your makeup, or just excess grime and build-up, reach for this three-in-one. It's a ($21!) multitasking device that cleanses, moisturizes, and lifts the skin in three different modes using vibrations. Use the cleansing mode for up to five minutes to refresh your pores, the moisturizing mode for 10 minutes to speed up product absorption into the skin, and the lift mode for 10 minutes to firm up the skin.

The Miniature Hero Microderm GLO MINI $163.00 at walmart.com This device is actually the miniature version of the beloved Microderm GLO—an entry-level version without some of its add-ons (and its hefty price tag). With hundreds of five-star reviews, fans gush that this tool can replace costly in-office treatments, though some note that they wish they'd splurged on the full-size version.

The Budget Buy Gugug Skin Scrubber $23.99 at amazon.com For just $20, this hefty tool has high frequency vibration and several modes to serve specific ailments. Along with its cleanse and lift mode, it also has an Ion+ and Ion- setting. Ion+ lifts unwanted oil and build-up from environmental elements. Ion- allows a deeper product penetration, so save your favorite serum for this. It also tightens sagging skin and promotes blood circulation for an extra plumped face.