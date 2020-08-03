Flawless by Gabrielle Union Is Back and Better Than Ever

Flawless by Gabrielle Union has officially relaunched on Amazon.

Gabrielle Union and longtime hairstylist Larry J. Sims teamed up to relaunch the line with 12 new hair care products.

The popular hair care line first launched back in 2017.

In 2017, actor Gabrielle Union was creatively involved in quite a few ventures. While starring in BET's hit television series Being Mary Jane, Union became a New York Times best-selling author with her memoir We're Going to Need More Wine: Stories That Are Funny, Complicated, and True; she released a clothing collection in collaboration with New York & Company; and if that weren't enough, the actor became a beauty entrepreneur with the launch of a hair care line titled Flawless by Gabrielle Union.

It's safe to say that the Hollywood veteran knows no limits and continues to reinvent herself every step of the way. Three years later, Gabrielle Union has teamed up with her longtime hairstylist and friend Larry J. Sims to relaunch Flawless by Gabrielle Union with 12 new products.

Union and Sims wanted to be very intentional about rolling out luxurious yet affordable products with upgraded formulas that cater to optimal scalp and hair health. “This collection is very important to me because I fully encourage self-expression and authentic ownership of personal style,” said Union in a statement.

The product line comes equipped with the perfect products for your wash day and styling routine needs, such as the Hydrating Detangling Shampoo ($10), 3 Minute Restoring Conditioner ($10), Defining Curl Cream ($10), and the Restoring Exotic Oil Treatment($10).

“I’m proud of this collection because we were intentional about crafting a line that is versatile enough to provide solutions for all style choices,” said Larry Sims.

No matter the hairstyle you're looking to achieve, the full range of products has you covered. “From curls, waves, and coils, to heat styles, braids, wigs, and weaves, there is a Flawless product to support your hair’s needs for brilliance, health and beauty," added Sims.

