Gabrielle Union shared a beautiful series of photos on Instagram with her daughter, 1-year-old Kaavia James Union Wade.

In the photos, Union kisses, cuddles, and plays with her smiling daughter.

"Protect them. Love them. Support them. Encourage them. Fight for them. #WeAllWeGot," Union captioned the post.

Gabrielle Union shared a beautiful Instagram photoshoot with her 1-year-old daughter, Kaavia James Union Wade, on Tuesday, in which she kisses, cuddles, and plays with her exceptionally sweet daughter. She accompanied the photos with a heartfelt caption: "Protect them. Love them. Support them. Encourage them. Fight for them. #WeAllWeGot," she wrote.



This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Earlier this week, Union shared a moving tribute in memory of Oluwatoyin "Toyin" Salau, a 19-year-old Black Lives Matter activist from Florida who was murdered shortly after tweeting about her recent sexual assault. (Find out how to demand justice for Salau here.) A 49-year-old man, Aaron Glee Jr., has since been arrested, the Tallahassee Police Department announced, though it hasn't been confirmed whether Glee was the person who sexually assaulted Salau. "She was 19. 19. 19. A baby. Oluwatoyin "Toyin" Salau was a 19 year old warrior who fought for US," Union wrote on Instagram.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

"She reported her sexual assault to police and days later was found murdered. The horrors she faced, the trauma she endured, all by 19 years old. Who cares for little Black girls, Black teens, Black women?" Union continued. "Toyin deserved so much more. She fought for so much more for all of us. I can't shake it."

"I am her and she is me. I am alive to talk about surviving my rape at 19. She is not," Union wrote. "The work continues. The fight continues. The reckoning will continue. Toyin should be here. She was 19. A baby. Hold our babies tight. Love them. Protect them. Support them. 19. #BlackLivesMatter."

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.