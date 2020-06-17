- Gabrielle Union shared a beautiful series of photos on Instagram with her daughter, 1-year-old Kaavia James Union Wade.
- In the photos, Union kisses, cuddles, and plays with her smiling daughter.
- "Protect them. Love them. Support them. Encourage them. Fight for them. #WeAllWeGot," Union captioned the post.
Gabrielle Union shared a beautiful Instagram photoshoot with her 1-year-old daughter, Kaavia James Union Wade, on Tuesday, in which she kisses, cuddles, and plays with her exceptionally sweet daughter. She accompanied the photos with a heartfelt caption: "Protect them. Love them. Support them. Encourage them. Fight for them. #WeAllWeGot," she wrote.
Earlier this week, Union shared a moving tribute in memory of Oluwatoyin "Toyin" Salau, a 19-year-old Black Lives Matter activist from Florida who was murdered shortly after tweeting about her recent sexual assault. (Find out how to demand justice for Salau here.) A 49-year-old man, Aaron Glee Jr., has since been arrested, the Tallahassee Police Department announced, though it hasn't been confirmed whether Glee was the person who sexually assaulted Salau. "She was 19. 19. 19. A baby. Oluwatoyin "Toyin" Salau was a 19 year old warrior who fought for US," Union wrote on Instagram.
"She reported her sexual assault to police and days later was found murdered. The horrors she faced, the trauma she endured, all by 19 years old. Who cares for little Black girls, Black teens, Black women?" Union continued. "Toyin deserved so much more. She fought for so much more for all of us. I can't shake it."
"I am her and she is me. I am alive to talk about surviving my rape at 19. She is not," Union wrote. "The work continues. The fight continues. The reckoning will continue. Toyin should be here. She was 19. A baby. Hold our babies tight. Love them. Protect them. Support them. 19. #BlackLivesMatter."